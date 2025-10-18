ETV Bharat / state

Probe Ordered Into Irregularities In Maharashtra’s Voter Lists

The reports are expected to be submitted after Diwali. Once reviewed, the findings will be shared with opposition representatives.

As per the Chief Election Officer’s directions, district collectors must verify and report any errors or duplicate entries in the electoral rolls. If the same individual is found to be registered in more than one place within a constituency, strict action will follow against the responsible officials.

Following these allegations, opposition leaders met officials of the State and Central Election Commissions twice, submitting detailed complaints along with evidence of lapses.

For several months now, reports of errors and inconsistencies have been emerging from various constituencies. The issue gained traction after leaders such as Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray of the Maha Vikas Aghadi repeatedly raised concerns. Even the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had pointed out similar discrepancies in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Mumbai: Acting on persistent complaints from opposition parties, Chief Election Officer S. Chokkalingam has directed all district election officers in Maharashtra to investigate alleged irregularities in the state’s voter lists.

Key Concerns Raised By The Opposition

1. Lack Of Clarity On Name Deletions

Opposition parties have questioned why thousands of names were removed from the voter list without explanation during the 2024 elections. While new voters were added, no reasons were provided for deletions. They have demanded that the Election Commission publish both the names removed and the reasons for exclusion on its official website, calling it a voter’s basic right.

2. Updated Lists Kept Under Wraps

The opposition has also alleged that details of new voters added between October 2024 and July 2025, included in the voter list published on October 30, 2024, are still not public. They have questioned why this list is being withheld and whether political pressure is influencing the process. The demand: release the updated list immediately so that parties and citizens can verify it.

3. Right To Vote For All Turning 18

Since local body elections will be based on the rolls finalised on July 1, 2025, citizens who turn 18 after that date will be unable to vote. The opposition wants the rule amended so that anyone who turns 18 before the election announcement is eligible.

4. Double Registration In Cities

In cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Nashik, several people reportedly hold voter registrations in two places, often after migrating from other states. This, they argue, violates electoral law. They urged the Election Commission to launch a de-duplication drive, similar to one undertaken in Bihar, to remove such double entries.

5. Concerns Over Non-Use Of VVPATs

The opposition has also taken strong objection to the Commission’s decision not to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems in upcoming municipal polls, citing a shortage of EVMs. They questioned why such a shortage exists even after a four-year delay in the elections, and demanded to know where the VVPATs purchased at huge public expense have gone. The delegation stressed that people’s trust in electronic voting depends on the availability of VVPAT verification.

6. Call For Ballot Paper In Mumbai Civic Polls

The Commission has maintained that VVPATs cannot be used for ward-based elections. Opposition leaders countered that if that’s the case, the ward system itself should be reconsidered. They argued that the current structure confuses voters and fuels conflict among corporators. No other state, they pointed out, follows such a system.

They further alleged that the arrangement benefits those in power, and insisted that if VVPAT-equipped EVMs cannot be provided in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections should instead be held using traditional ballot papers.