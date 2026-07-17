Probe Ordered As 30 Students Fall Ill In Rajasthan School After Eating Mid-Day Meal
Officials probe negligence in Baran school after 30 children fall ill after eating mid-day meal, reports Laxmichand Nagar.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Baran: Around 30 students of the Government Upper Primary School in Devpura Banjara fell ill on Friday after consuming the mid-day meal. The children complained of vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and uneasiness, triggering panic among the school staff and villagers.
As soon as the administration was informed, officials swung into action and the affected children were immediately admitted to the government hospital in Mothpur. While a few children remain under medical observation, the majority have been discharged after receiving treatment. Hospital authorities said the children's condition is being closely monitored.
District Education Officer Sitaram Goyal also visited the site after learning about the incident. "We have sought information from the school administration regarding the mid-day meal arrangements and food preparation process, and have instructed the concerned officials to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter. The administration has collected food samples from the mid-day meal to initiate testing,” Goyal said.
Officials said that the actual cause of the children's illness would only be revealed once the test report is received. Considering the seriousness of the incident, Additional District Collector Bhanwarlal Janagal, along with Block Education Officer Kalulal, Tehsildar Anil Samaria, and other officials, visited the hospital.
The officials inquired about the condition of the admitted children, assessed the treatment being provided to the children and issued directions to ensure proper medical care.
Officials also interacted with parents at the hospital and assured them that the children were receiving appropriate treatment. The incident has left parents worried, while the district administration and the Education Department officials are investigating the matter. Most of the students admitted to the hospital have been discharged after receiving treatment.
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