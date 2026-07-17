ETV Bharat / state

Probe Ordered As 30 Students Fall Ill In Rajasthan School After Eating Mid-Day Meal

Baran: Around 30 students of the Government Upper Primary School in Devpura Banjara fell ill on Friday after consuming the mid-day meal. The children complained of vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and uneasiness, triggering panic among the school staff and villagers.

As soon as the administration was informed, officials swung into action and the affected children were immediately admitted to the government hospital in Mothpur. While a few children remain under medical observation, the majority have been discharged after receiving treatment. Hospital authorities said the children's condition is being closely monitored.

District Education Officer Sitaram Goyal also visited the site after learning about the incident. "We have sought information from the school administration regarding the mid-day meal arrangements and food preparation process, and have instructed the concerned officials to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter. The administration has collected food samples from the mid-day meal to initiate testing,” Goyal said.