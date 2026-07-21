ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Probe Ordered After Woman Dies Following Delivery In Dholpur; Family Stages Protest

Protests held in Dholpur over the death of a woman after delivery. ( (ETV Bharat) )

Dholpur: A 30-year-old woman died while being taken to Jaipur after her condition worsened following delivery at Dholpur district hospital. Her family protested by placing her body outside the District Collectorate and demanded action against the doctors.

Officials have initiated a joint administrative and medical inquiry into the incident. The deceased has been identified as Sapna, 30, wife of Achhelal from Gadarpura in Bari.

District Collector Srinidhi BT said that Sapna's case was that of high-risk premature pregnancy. Srinidhi said a joint team of Medical Department and district administration officials would investigate the circumstances of the death.

"A joint team of the Medical Department and the administration is being formed to look into this matter. If we find any negligence during the investigation, we will take appropriate action against those involved,” said Srinidhi.

Earlier the family had brought the woman to the district hospital around 11 AM on Monday, but officials said that they took her home later that night without delivery of the child.