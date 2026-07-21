Rajasthan: Probe Ordered After Woman Dies Following Delivery In Dholpur; Family Stages Protest
Inquiry ordered after relatives allege medical negligence; officials say action will follow if lapses are established.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 9:37 PM IST
Dholpur: A 30-year-old woman died while being taken to Jaipur after her condition worsened following delivery at Dholpur district hospital. Her family protested by placing her body outside the District Collectorate and demanded action against the doctors.
Officials have initiated a joint administrative and medical inquiry into the incident. The deceased has been identified as Sapna, 30, wife of Achhelal from Gadarpura in Bari.
District Collector Srinidhi BT said that Sapna's case was that of high-risk premature pregnancy. Srinidhi said a joint team of Medical Department and district administration officials would investigate the circumstances of the death.
"A joint team of the Medical Department and the administration is being formed to look into this matter. If we find any negligence during the investigation, we will take appropriate action against those involved,” said Srinidhi.
Earlier the family had brought the woman to the district hospital around 11 AM on Monday, but officials said that they took her home later that night without delivery of the child.
Her condition worsened on Tuesday morning, prompting the family to return to the hospital, where she gave birth to a baby girl, officials added. "Soon after, she reported severe chest pain, and her condition deteriorated. Doctors referred her to a advanced medical center in Jaipur, but she died en route," officials said.
The woman's relatives accused the doctors of not providing timely and proper treatment despite her deteriorating condition. They alleged that the delay in treatment led to her death and sought a probe. After the incident, the family brought her body to the District Collectorate, laid it outside the main entrance, and chanted slogans against the Medical Department while seeking justice.
Later the officials from administration and police arrived at the protest site, spoke to the family, and later moved the body to the mortuary. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Samarveer Singh Sikarwar said that the woman was admitted while in labour and had severe swelling, for which treatment was started. He said that the family took her home on Monday night without informing the doctors and returned only after her condition worsened.
"She was brought back to the hospital on Tuesday after her condition deteriorated significantly. By then, delivery had already started, and she was showing signs of anxiety, restlessness, and chest pain. Given her critical condition, we immediately referred her to Jaipur," said Dr Sikarwar.
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