Probe Ordered After Video Of Telugu Short Film Shot Inside Odisha Government School Goes Viral
Authorities have ordered a probe after a viral video of a Telugu film being shot in a Gajapati government school.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Gajapati: A row has erupted after a video of a Telugu short film being shot inside a government school in Gajapati district went viral, prompting authorities to order a probe.
The main actor of the short movie is the Sarpanch of the area, Kalipili Teja, who shot the video inside the Singipur Government School and later shared it on social media,
Reacting to the issue, BJP leader Jagannath Mahapatra said, "The incident must be properly investigated, and strict action should be taken against the school staff."
However, defending the shooting of the film, Sarpanch Teja said, "We didn't shoot a short film, and it was rather an awareness programme. The programme was aimed at creating awareness among children about skipping school.”
The incident of the shooting of the short film has drawn widespread criticism, with people noting that an educational institution was a place for students to gain knowledge and should not have been utilised for film shooting.
Questions have been raised about how the permission was given to shoot the film inside the school. A school teacher, however, said that he was not using social media and was not aware that a Telugu short film was being shot inside the premises.
District Education Officer Dr Mayadhar Sahu said that the matter will be investigated by the department. "If the law has been broken, legal action will be taken against the concerned persons. After investigation, we will come to know whether there was permission for shooting the film or not. Action will be taken accordingly," the official said.
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