ETV Bharat / state

Probe Ordered After Video Of Telugu Short Film Shot Inside Odisha Government School Goes Viral

Gajapati: A row has erupted after a video of a Telugu short film being shot inside a government school in Gajapati district went viral, prompting authorities to order a probe.

The main actor of the short movie is the Sarpanch of the area, Kalipili Teja, who shot the video inside the Singipur Government School and later shared it on social media,

Reacting to the issue, BJP leader Jagannath Mahapatra said, "The incident must be properly investigated, and strict action should be taken against the school staff."

However, defending the shooting of the film, Sarpanch Teja said, "We didn't shoot a short film, and it was rather an awareness programme. The programme was aimed at creating awareness among children about skipping school.”