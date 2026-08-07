ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Flood Hero's Final Journey Marred By Negligence; Probe Ordered After Rajesh's Body Was Transported Without Freezer Ambulance

Kannur/Thiruvananthapuram: Even before Kerala had finished paying tribute to flood rescue hero R Rajesh, controversy erupted over the alleged disrespect shown to his mortal remains.

The Kerala government has ordered multiple inquiries after allegations surfaced that the body of the rescue volunteer swimmer, who died while saving a stranded farmer in Kannur, was transported from Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram to Thiruvananthapuram in an ambulance without freezer facilities or embalming.

According to ambulance driver Muhammad Niyaz Tanveer, Rajesh's body was released after the post-mortem at around 8.30 PM on Tuesday and was initially taken in a non-freezer ambulance. During the journey, the body reportedly began decomposing, forcing officials to shift it to a freezer-equipped ambulance at Chavakkad in Thrissur before continuing the trip to Thiruvananthapuram.

"At least some respect should have been shown to the brave man who sacrificed his life while saving another," Tanveer said, expressing anguish over the alleged lapse.

The alleged negligence has triggered widespread criticism, with many questioning how a man celebrated across Kerala for sacrificing his life during a rescue operation could have been denied dignity in death.

Sources said the Revenue Department had initially attempted to arrange a freezer ambulance. However, due to a series of administrative lapses, a regular ambulance was reportedly pressed into service. The circumstances leading to the decision are now under scrutiny.

Collector Admits Lapse, Assures Action

Kannur District Collector P Vishnuraj admitted that there had been a lapse in transporting Rajesh's body and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The Collector summoned the Principal and Superintendent of Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram and sought an explanation over the incident. He also appointed an inquiry officer to investigate the alleged negligence.

"There was an instruction to arrange a freezer ambulance. Action will be taken against those who failed to comply. Money was not an obstacle in arranging an ambulance with freezer facilities. A detailed report, including the findings of the Additional District Magistrate, will be submitted to the Revenue Minister," Vishnuraj said.

He added that the Payyannur Tehsildar had also been directed to submit an immediate report, while the Special Branch has launched a parallel investigation into the incident.

Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar has already sought an urgent report from the District Collector. Additional District Magistrate P N Purushothaman is conducting a departmental inquiry into the circumstances that led to the alleged lapse.

Family, Activists Allege Repeated Requests Were Ignored

Rajesh's family later came forward with a complaint alleging that his body had been transported in an ambulance without proper preservation facilities.

Kalliyoor Grama Panchayat ward member K Mahesh, who accompanied the family, said locals, relatives and public representatives had repeatedly expressed concern before the body left the medical college, but hospital authorities and officials reportedly insisted there was no issue.

Cherupuzha public activist K K Suresh alleged that panchayat representatives repeatedly requested doctors at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram to arrange a freezer ambulance, but were told it was unnecessary.