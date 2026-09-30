ETV Bharat / state

Probe Launched After Foreign Nationals Obtain Passports Using Bihar Address

The authenticity of the proof of residence, identity documents, and other papers provided by them will be verified. ( Getty Images. )

Patna: The police have launched an investigation after reports emerged that several foreign nationals managed to obtain Indian passports using addresses in Bihar, with the majority of these cases reportedly originating from Patna.

Sources at the police headquarters said that of the 31 cases, 30 involve Afghan nationals whose passports were issued using various addresses in Patna, while one case is linked to Darbhanga.

Reports from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs indicate that two Bangladeshi nationals also obtained Indian passports using addresses in Bihar. However, detailed information regarding these two cases has not yet been disclosed and will only be clear after an investigation into which documents were used to issue them.

Following the disclosure of these cases, the police headquarters has instructed officials in the respective districts to investigate the matter in detail.

Similarly, district magistrates and senior superintendents of police (SSPs)/superintendents of police (SPs) of the concerned districts have been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report. Officials have also been directed to examine documents related to the issuance of those passports and to take legal action if any illegality is found.