Probe Launched After Foreign Nationals Obtain Passports Using Bihar Address
Of the total 31 cases, 30 involve Afghan nationals whose passports were issued using various addresses in Patna, while one case is linked to Darbhanga.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Patna: The police have launched an investigation after reports emerged that several foreign nationals managed to obtain Indian passports using addresses in Bihar, with the majority of these cases reportedly originating from Patna.
Sources at the police headquarters said that of the 31 cases, 30 involve Afghan nationals whose passports were issued using various addresses in Patna, while one case is linked to Darbhanga.
Reports from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs indicate that two Bangladeshi nationals also obtained Indian passports using addresses in Bihar. However, detailed information regarding these two cases has not yet been disclosed and will only be clear after an investigation into which documents were used to issue them.
Following the disclosure of these cases, the police headquarters has instructed officials in the respective districts to investigate the matter in detail.
Similarly, district magistrates and senior superintendents of police (SSPs)/superintendents of police (SPs) of the concerned districts have been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report. Officials have also been directed to examine documents related to the issuance of those passports and to take legal action if any illegality is found.
During the investigation, authorities will also examine the documents submitted by the foreign nationals to obtain passports. The authenticity of the proof of residence, identity documents, and other papers provided by them will be verified. Additionally, the basis on which the police verification was conducted will be scrutinised.
A crucial aspect of the investigation will be to determine whether the applicant actually lived at the Bihar address provided in the passport application.
If an address was used with which the individual had no genuine connection, the entire process behind this and the role of any potential accomplices will be investigated, sources said.
Investigating agencies will ascertain whether forged documents, incorrect addresses, or falsified identity papers were used in these cases. Furthermore, they may also examine whether any individuals or middlemen played a role in the application process or if an organised network, agents, or other accomplices were active behind these cases.
Initially, the information received at the headquarters level is treated as a preliminary report. Any questions on the basis of issuance, adherence to regulations, and the occurrence of any fraud will only be answered once the investigation reports from the respective districts are received.
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