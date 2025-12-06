ETV Bharat / state

Probe Into Zubeen's Death Almost Complete, Charge Sheet To Be Filed On Dec 12: Assam Police

Guwahati: Investigation into the death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg is almost complete, and the charge sheet will be filed on December 12, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Special Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, while addressing a press conference here, said, "The investigation is almost complete. The details will be given in the charge sheet."

Gupta, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, said seven arrests have been made so far and over 300 witnesses examined. He said the charge sheet will be filed in CID case no. 18/2025, the original case registered after nearly 60 FIRs were filed across the state following Garg's death.

Investigation into the second case (CID case no. 19/2025), pertaining to property-related and other activities, is underway, he added. Gupta refused to share further details, adding that more will be known once the charge sheet is submitted.