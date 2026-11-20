Probe Into Rajasthan IAS Officer, IPS Wife; What's The Story Behind Massive Property Scam Involving Shikhar Agrawal
The ACB investigation has revealed that a total of 64 villas were purchased in the names of Agrawal and his family members, reports Vikas Vyas.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday (November 19) directed the state government to file a response within three weeks, regarding a case involving the purchase of 40 villas and cottages in Udaipur and Alwar. The 40 properties are part of 64 villas alleged to have been purchased by IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal and his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, from a single company.
Refusing any relief to the petitioner, the single-judge bench of Justice Anil Kumar Upman issued this order while hearing a criminal petition filed by Agrawal and his wife Mathur, both of whom are currently placed on 'Awaiting Posting Orders' (APO) status.
It immediately began generating intense buzz within Rajasthan’s bureaucratic and political circles.
Purchase & Leaseback Of 40 Villas
The case burst into the open when, on October 27, the local edition of a vernacular media outlet published an investigative report, claiming that 40 luxury villas and cottages had been bought in the names of the top official couple, their two sons, and the wife’s parents, over a 30-month period between 2023 and 2026, from one Jaipur-based company, Goyal Fashions Private Limited, which owned the properties under the brand name Ananta Hotels and Resorts.
Of these, 20 cottages were part of a resort in Bujhda (Udaipur) and 20 villas were in Ajabgarh (Alwar). The allegation further goes that while the total value of these properties was declared to be approximately Rs 6.16 crore, their actual market value is significantly higher.
Not only that, all 40 properties were leased back to Goyal Fashions Private Limited the very dates on which the purchase deeds for these properties were registered, for an annual rent of around Rs 1.80 crore. While none of these properties were revealed by the couple in their annual tax filings, the purchase and the leaseback terms were such that the family would recover their entire investment in around three-and-a-half years.
Quid Pro Quo?
The media report also claimed that on the very day the villas in Ajabgarh (Alwar) were registered, the state Finance Department issued orders, granting a special concession package and tax exemptions under the RIPS (Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme) to the company’s project.
A day later, on October 28, the Rajasthan government placed Shikhar Agrawal on 'Awaiting Posting Orders' (APO) status. Then, on October 30, the state government granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct a detailed investigation into the allegations, under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
All this was happening while Shikhar Agrawal and family were travelling abroad, having left on October 17, and returning on November 11.
Upon his return to India, Agrawal challenged the state government’s probe order, and filed a criminal petition on November 17, arguing that the authorisation for the investigation was granted without seeking any clarification from him, and that the process for granting this permission for a probe was carried out with undue haste.
But on November 18, following preliminary investigation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against the couple, having concluded that the prima facie allegations were substantiated. The FIR also names Mukundsharan Goyal and Sanjay Goyal of Goyal Fashion Private Limited.
ACB Probe: Not 40, But 64 Villas, Bought Since 2016
The ACB’s investigation revealed that in total, not 40 but 64 villas were purchased in the names of Shikhar Agarwal and his family members. Of these, 24 villas were acquired in the names of his sons on October 15, 2016, at the Ananta Resort in Jaipur. The investigation found that this set of 24 villas were purchased for Rs 11 lakh each, whereas the project brochure lists the price of a single villa at around Rs 59 lakh at the time of purchase.
According to the ACB’s FIR, earlier this year — during Agarwal’s tenure as the Collector of Udaipur — he facilitated the conversion of agricultural land and relaxed conditions for a tourism project known as 'Ananta Resort' in Bujhda village. It is also alleged that during his additional charge as the Chairman of the state Pollution Control Board (between 2023 and 2026), he relaxed the terms of various approvals and provided a special financial package to the company in question.
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