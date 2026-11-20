ETV Bharat / state

Probe Into Rajasthan IAS Officer, IPS Wife; What's The Story Behind Massive Property Scam Involving Shikhar Agrawal

Jaipur Police Station probing the IAS-IPS couple scam ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday (November 19) directed the state government to file a response within three weeks, regarding a case involving the purchase of 40 villas and cottages in Udaipur and Alwar. The 40 properties are part of 64 villas alleged to have been purchased by IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal and his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, from a single company.

Refusing any relief to the petitioner, the single-judge bench of Justice Anil Kumar Upman issued this order while hearing a criminal petition filed by Agrawal and his wife Mathur, both of whom are currently placed on 'Awaiting Posting Orders' (APO) status.

It immediately began generating intense buzz within Rajasthan’s bureaucratic and political circles. Purchase & Leaseback Of 40 Villas The case burst into the open when, on October 27, the local edition of a vernacular media outlet published an investigative report, claiming that 40 luxury villas and cottages had been bought in the names of the top official couple, their two sons, and the wife’s parents, over a 30-month period between 2023 and 2026, from one Jaipur-based company, Goyal Fashions Private Limited, which owned the properties under the brand name Ananta Hotels and Resorts. Of these, 20 cottages were part of a resort in Bujhda (Udaipur) and 20 villas were in Ajabgarh (Alwar). The allegation further goes that while the total value of these properties was declared to be approximately Rs 6.16 crore, their actual market value is significantly higher. Not only that, all 40 properties were leased back to Goyal Fashions Private Limited the very dates on which the purchase deeds for these properties were registered, for an annual rent of around Rs 1.80 crore. While none of these properties were revealed by the couple in their annual tax filings, the purchase and the leaseback terms were such that the family would recover their entire investment in around three-and-a-half years. Quid Pro Quo? The media report also claimed that on the very day the villas in Ajabgarh (Alwar) were registered, the state Finance Department issued orders, granting a special concession package and tax exemptions under the RIPS (Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme) to the company’s project.