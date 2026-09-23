Madras Regiment Arms Theft Probe Reveals Prime Accused Was Planning Crime For 6 Months
Prime accused was named in a 2007 case involving theft of gold jewelry and silver from a house and got selected in army despite that.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: The probe into the theft of weapons at the Madras Regiment in Bollarum Hyderabad has revealed that the prime accused in the case, former Havildar Upputholla Mallesh, had been planning the crime for around six months.
These details have emerged during the police investigation in the case. Mallesh was arrested on September 11, while the theft of 12 sophisticated firearms, 1,920 rounds of ammunition, and a night-vision binocular was reported at the Madras Regiment on the night of August 30.
Fresh details have emerged regarding the case with the investigation revealing that Mallesh had hatched a plan to carry out the theft at the regiment's armory six months ago.
Last year, Mallesh had an altercation with a senior army officer at the Madras Regiment and he allegedly harbored a grudge and wanted to take revenge from the officer. The accused felt that the theft at the armory would lead to disciplinary action against the senior officials. He was subsequently suspended from the job for indiscipline.
Officials said that this only made him more firm in his resolve to take revenge. Earlier on the night of August 30, Mallesh entered the premises via the regiment's “Kargil Gate” and carried out the theft.
The crime came to light when officials conducted an inspection on the morning of August 31 and subsequently alerted the Bollarum police which registered a case.
Got Job In Army Despite Two Prior Cases
Following Mallesh's arrest, his background check by the police revealed that a theft case had been registered against him at the Achampet police station in 2005. Mallesh was named as an accused in a 2007 case involving the theft of gold jewelry and silver from a house within the limits of the Amrabad police station. In 2010, he was, however. selected for a job in the Army.
Police officials are investigating how despite a criminal record, Mallesh managed to get selected in the Army. Army officials are separately inquiring into his selection.
Interrogation Of Accused Continues
After the arrest of Mallesh, police sought his custody and the court granted permission for ten days. On Tuesday, September 22, Bollarum police took Mallesh into custody from Chanchalguda Jail at 11 am.
Mallesh was taken directly to the ACP office in Karkhana, where he was interrogated. On the first day, the police questioned him about his background and the motives behind the theft. Mallesh however didn’t divulge much information during questioning, police officials said. According to police, they have also informed the Military Intelligence, who are also investigating the case separately.
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