ETV Bharat / state

Madras Regiment Arms Theft Probe Reveals Prime Accused Was Planning Crime For 6 Months

Hyderabad: The probe into the theft of weapons at the Madras Regiment in Bollarum Hyderabad has revealed that the prime accused in the case, former Havildar Upputholla Mallesh, had been planning the crime for around six months.

These details have emerged during the police investigation in the case. Mallesh was arrested on September 11, while the theft of 12 sophisticated firearms, 1,920 rounds of ammunition, and a night-vision binocular was reported at the Madras Regiment on the night of August 30.

Fresh details have emerged regarding the case with the investigation revealing that Mallesh had hatched a plan to carry out the theft at the regiment's armory six months ago.

Last year, Mallesh had an altercation with a senior army officer at the Madras Regiment and he allegedly harbored a grudge and wanted to take revenge from the officer. The accused felt that the theft at the armory would lead to disciplinary action against the senior officials. He was subsequently suspended from the job for indiscipline.

Officials said that this only made him more firm in his resolve to take revenge. Earlier on the night of August 30, Mallesh entered the premises via the regiment's “Kargil Gate” and carried out the theft.

The crime came to light when officials conducted an inspection on the morning of August 31 and subsequently alerted the Bollarum police which registered a case.