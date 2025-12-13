Probe Into Gaurav Gagoi's Alleged Pakistan Links To Be Handed To Central Agency: Himanta
The state government had constituted an SIT to probe the allegations that Sarma levelled against the Congress leader and his wife.
By PTI
Published : December 13, 2025 at 9:22 AM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the investigation into Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his wife's alleged links with Pakistan will be handed over to a central agency.
The state government had constituted an SIT to probe the allegations that Sarma levelled against the couple. The SIT had submitted a report to him on September 10. "Now that the SIT has already submitted the charge sheet in the case related to Zubeen Garg's death, we will move to the case of Gaurav Gogoi," the CM said on the sidelines of a programme. He said that once the case related to Garg is resolved and goes to regular trial, "we will share some documents by the end of this month or next".
"The matter will, however, go to the central agency for further investigation. In a case where so much complexity is involved, it will not be possible only for the Assam SIT to investigate and unearth all aspects," he said.
He, however, claimed that whatever the SIT has achieved in the case, "it is sufficient to draw a conclusion against the accused".Sarma has been attacking Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, alleging that they have a connection with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Gogoi has dismissed the CM's allegations, claiming they were like a "C-grade Bollywood film" that is going to flop.
