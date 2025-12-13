ETV Bharat / state

Probe Into Gaurav Gagoi's Alleged Pakistan Links To Be Handed To Central Agency: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the investigation into Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his wife's alleged links with Pakistan will be handed over to a central agency.

The state government had constituted an SIT to probe the allegations that Sarma levelled against the couple. The SIT had submitted a report to him on September 10. "Now that the SIT has already submitted the charge sheet in the case related to Zubeen Garg's death, we will move to the case of Gaurav Gogoi," the CM said on the sidelines of a programme. He said that once the case related to Garg is resolved and goes to regular trial, "we will share some documents by the end of this month or next".