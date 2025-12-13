ETV Bharat / state

Probe Into Gaurav Gagoi's Alleged Pakistan Links To Be Handed To Central Agency: Himanta

The state government had constituted an SIT to probe the allegations that Sarma levelled against the Congress leader and his wife.

Probe Into Gaurav Gagoi's Alleged Pakistan Links To Be Handed To Central Agency: Himanta
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi (File/ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : December 13, 2025 at 9:22 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the investigation into Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his wife's alleged links with Pakistan will be handed over to a central agency.

The state government had constituted an SIT to probe the allegations that Sarma levelled against the couple. The SIT had submitted a report to him on September 10. "Now that the SIT has already submitted the charge sheet in the case related to Zubeen Garg's death, we will move to the case of Gaurav Gogoi," the CM said on the sidelines of a programme. He said that once the case related to Garg is resolved and goes to regular trial, "we will share some documents by the end of this month or next".

"The matter will, however, go to the central agency for further investigation. In a case where so much complexity is involved, it will not be possible only for the Assam SIT to investigate and unearth all aspects," he said.

He, however, claimed that whatever the SIT has achieved in the case, "it is sufficient to draw a conclusion against the accused".Sarma has been attacking Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, alleging that they have a connection with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Gogoi has dismissed the CM's allegations, claiming they were like a "C-grade Bollywood film" that is going to flop.

Also read:

  1. Zubeen Garg Death Case: SIT Submits Over 3,500-Page Chargesheet In Guwahati Court; 4 Accused Charged With Murder
  2. Gogoi Writes To Jaishankar, Seeks Response On ‘Association’ Of Zubeen Death Case Accused With MEA

TAGGED:

GAURAV GAGOI
HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.