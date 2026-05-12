Telangana: Probe Intensifies In POCSO Case Against Son Of Union MoS, Victim To Be Questioned Again
Following state government directions, police is reviewing evidence in POCSO probe against Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST|
Updated : May 12, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The investigation into the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has intensified. Senior police officials have stepped up the inquiry following directions from the Telangana government.
Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rithiraj, who has been assigned supervisory responsibility for the investigation, visited the Petbasheerabad Police Station on Monday to review the case details and the progress made so far. Officials said she reviewed the allegations in the complaint and discussed the preliminary inquiry findings with the investigating officers.
The case was registered on May 8 after the mother of a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint alleging that Bandi Bhagirath had harassed her daughter. Police sources said the complaint includes allegations of sexual harassment, indecent behaviour, and threats against the minor girl. On the same day, police in Karimnagar registered a counter-case based on a complaint filed by Bhagirath, in which he alleged that the girl and her mother were attempting to blackmail him for money.
Officials said the victim’s statement had already been recorded when the case was initially registered. However, after reviewing the statement, DCP Rithiraj reportedly directed officers to summon the girl again to the Bharosa Centre on Tuesday for further questioning in her presence.
Police are expected to record a fresh statement from the victim and assess whether additional sections need to be added to the case or if modifications are required to the existing charges. Investigators believe the second statement could play a crucial role in shaping the inquiry's future course.
Authorities are also collecting CCTV footage from locations where the alleged incidents are said to have occurred. Investigators are simultaneously gathering details about individuals who were reportedly present during those occasions.
Chief Minister Reviews Investigation
The politically sensitive case was also reviewed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who reportedly met with the Director General of Police (DGP), Jitender, to discuss the progress of the investigation.
According to sources, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure a transparent probe without negligence at any stage. He also reportedly directed that a woman officer supervise the investigation, considering the nature of the allegations.
Following these directions, Avinash Mohanty assigned DCP Rithiraj to oversee the case and ordered daily progress reports on the investigation.
Speaking to media personnel, DCP Rithiraj said police had already gathered several pieces of evidence over the past two days and were preparing a detailed investigation plan. She added that further information regarding the accused and related aspects of the case was being collected.
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