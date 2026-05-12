ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Probe Intensifies In POCSO Case Against Son Of Union MoS, Victim To Be Questioned Again

Hyderabad: The investigation into the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has intensified. Senior police officials have stepped up the inquiry following directions from the Telangana government.

Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rithiraj, who has been assigned supervisory responsibility for the investigation, visited the Petbasheerabad Police Station on Monday to review the case details and the progress made so far. Officials said she reviewed the allegations in the complaint and discussed the preliminary inquiry findings with the investigating officers.

The case was registered on May 8 after the mother of a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint alleging that Bandi Bhagirath had harassed her daughter. Police sources said the complaint includes allegations of sexual harassment, indecent behaviour, and threats against the minor girl. On the same day, police in Karimnagar registered a counter-case based on a complaint filed by Bhagirath, in which he alleged that the girl and her mother were attempting to blackmail him for money.

Officials said the victim’s statement had already been recorded when the case was initially registered. However, after reviewing the statement, DCP Rithiraj reportedly directed officers to summon the girl again to the Bharosa Centre on Tuesday for further questioning in her presence.

Police are expected to record a fresh statement from the victim and assess whether additional sections need to be added to the case or if modifications are required to the existing charges. Investigators believe the second statement could play a crucial role in shaping the inquiry's future course.

Authorities are also collecting CCTV footage from locations where the alleged incidents are said to have occurred. Investigators are simultaneously gathering details about individuals who were reportedly present during those occasions.