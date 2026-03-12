ETV Bharat / state

Probe Finds Bulandshahr Girl's UPSC Ranking Claim To Be False

The real Shikha Gutam is posted as the block development and panchayat officer in Rohtak's Sampla. ( ETV Bharat )

Bulandshahr: An investigation into the claim of Bulandshahr's girl Shikha Gautam securing 113th rank in the UPSC CSE 2025 has found it to be false. Gautam of Ambedkar Colony in the Bhud area had even celebrated the results on the day of announcement on Friday. The matter came to light after her namesake, who is posted in Haryana, claimed to be the genuine candidate, and an investigation was initiated by the tehsil administration on the instructions of higher authorities. When her documents were examined, the candidate with the false claim turned out to be Shikha Rani, who failed to clear the mains examination and was not selected for the interview. An official from Bulandshahr Sadar tehsil said on the condition of anonymity that during the investigation, the woman and her family admitted their mistake to the officials. "They said they were aware that she had not been selected, but out of respect for the public, they were unable to reveal the truth. Since the fraud came to light, the woman and her family are feeling ashamed," he added. The celebration at the house of Shikha Rani in Bulandshahr after the declaration of the results. (ETV Bharat)