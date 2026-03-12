Probe Finds Bulandshahr Girl's UPSC Ranking Claim To Be False
Sadar Tehsildar said her name was written as Shikha Rani and not Shikha Gautam in all documents, and the family has admitted to their mistake.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Bulandshahr: An investigation into the claim of Bulandshahr's girl Shikha Gautam securing 113th rank in the UPSC CSE 2025 has found it to be false. Gautam of Ambedkar Colony in the Bhud area had even celebrated the results on the day of announcement on Friday.
The matter came to light after her namesake, who is posted in Haryana, claimed to be the genuine candidate, and an investigation was initiated by the tehsil administration on the instructions of higher authorities. When her documents were examined, the candidate with the false claim turned out to be Shikha Rani, who failed to clear the mains examination and was not selected for the interview.
An official from Bulandshahr Sadar tehsil said on the condition of anonymity that during the investigation, the woman and her family admitted their mistake to the officials. "They said they were aware that she had not been selected, but out of respect for the public, they were unable to reveal the truth. Since the fraud came to light, the woman and her family are feeling ashamed," he added.
The false claim has given rise to various discussions, making family members and visitors disappointed after the truth came out.
Meanwhile, the genuine Shikha Gautam had sent an email along with her admint card to the UPSC demanding clarification. Subsequently, the UPSC directed Bulandshahr district magistrate Shruti to look into the matter, who directed Sadar SDM Dinesh Chandra to investigate it. The SDM sent Sadar Tehsildar Manoj Rawat to Shikha Rani's home to verify her documents, which found the claim to be utterly false.
Rawat said Shikha Rani had appeared in the UPSC CSE exam but failed to clear the mains. Therefore, she could not make it to the personality test round. "During the investigation, Shikha Gautam's name was found to be written as Shikha Rani on the documents, and her family has admitted their mistake," he added.
The genuine Shikha hails from Delhi and is currently posted as the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) in Rohtak's Sampla. She told a newspaper that she saw a report on social media claiming one Shikha from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr had secured 113th rank in the UPSC CSE.
Shocked by this, she sent an email to the UPSC, requesting clarification, as it was her name in the final merit list along with the roll number. Shikha holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics from Delhi. "I secured 7th rank in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam, but did not join it as I was selected for the Haryana Civil Services that same year. I joined the Haryana government in May 2025 and have been posted in Sampla since July 2025," she added.
Also Read