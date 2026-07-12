Probe Confirms Financial Irregularities In Kedarnath VIP Stay Expenses; Uttarakhand Government Orders Action
The probe has confirmed financial irregularities in payments, prompting the Uttarakhand government to order action against the officials concerned.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Dehradun: A probe into allegations that the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) bore the accommodation and food expenses of VIP guests at Kedarnath has confirmed financial irregularities, following which the Uttarakhand government has directed action against the officials and employees concerned.
BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said the committee constituted to investigate the matter found irregularities in the payment of bills related to the stay and hospitality of certain VIP guests at the shrine. The inquiry report has been submitted to the state government, he said.
The controversy surfaced after Right To Information (RTI) documents alleged that expenses incurred on the stay and food of some VIP visitors, including Uttarakhand BJP secretary Neha Joshi and Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, were paid from the temple committee’s funds.
While the opposition Congress termed it a misuse of devotees' donations, those named denied the allegations, saying they had paid their own expenses.
A four-member committee examined financial records, bills and payment procedures and found that, in some cases, expenses relating to VIP accommodation and food had been paid through the temple committee without following prescribed financial rules.
Acting on the report, the state government’s Tourism and Religious Affairs Department directed the BKTC to initiate action against the officials concerned in accordance with the BKTC Act, 1939, and the applicable rules.
In a letter dated June 25, 2026, the department said that the release of advance funds from the temple corpus without approval from the competent authority amounted to a financial irregularity. It also questioned the role of the then manager and chief officer of the Kedarnath temple and the then chief executive officer of the BKTC.
The findings have renewed demands from opposition parties and religious groups for accountability, with Congress leaders seeking strict action against those responsible. Dwivedi said appropriate action would be taken to ensure transparency and prevent recurrence of such irregularities.
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