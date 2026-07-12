ETV Bharat / state

Probe Confirms Financial Irregularities In Kedarnath VIP Stay Expenses; Uttarakhand Government Orders Action

Dehradun: A probe into allegations that the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) bore the accommodation and food expenses of VIP guests at Kedarnath has confirmed financial irregularities, following which the Uttarakhand government has directed action against the officials and employees concerned.

BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said the committee constituted to investigate the matter found irregularities in the payment of bills related to the stay and hospitality of certain VIP guests at the shrine. The inquiry report has been submitted to the state government, he said.

The controversy surfaced after Right To Information (RTI) documents alleged that expenses incurred on the stay and food of some VIP visitors, including Uttarakhand BJP secretary Neha Joshi and Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, were paid from the temple committee’s funds.

While the opposition Congress termed it a misuse of devotees' donations, those named denied the allegations, saying they had paid their own expenses.

A four-member committee examined financial records, bills and payment procedures and found that, in some cases, expenses relating to VIP accommodation and food had been paid through the temple committee without following prescribed financial rules.