Pro-Pakistan Graffiti Found on Under-Construction Vessel At Cochin Shipyard; Sedition Case Lodged
The Ernakulam South Police said that around 100 people, including permanent employees and contractual labourers, had access to the vessel for construction and maintenance work.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a major security breach at Cochin shipyard, a pro-Pakistan message was found carved with a sharp object onto the inner wall of a large under-construction vessel, police said on Sunday.
A case of sedition under Section 152 (charges of endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered by the Ernakulam Town South Police Station following formal complaints lodged by the shipyard management and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
The graffiti — "I Love Pakistan" — was spotted on the commercial service operation vessel (CSOV) being built for the UK-based firm, North Star Shipping, police said.
An official of the Ernakulam South Police Station said around 100 people, including permanent employees and contractual labourers, had access to the vessel for maintenance and construction work. As no CCTV cameras were installed in the specific area where the graffiti was discovered, the investigation will focus on individuals who had access to this zone.
"During a preliminary inquiry, statements of over 200 shipyard employees were recorded. Based on it, a case of sedition has been registered. We have questioned the personnel who were likely to board the vessel and are in the process of gathering all scientific evidence," the official added.
The police are also meticulously scrutinising the biometric punching data and entry registers of the shipyard and are looking into whether the perpetrator received any insider assistance.
Legal experts point out that the anti-India graffiti on a vessel under construction is a matter of grave concern, as the act threatens the security and sovereignty of the nation.
Although initial suspicions arose regarding whether the message was carved before the ship docked in Kochi, an inspection revealed that the inscription was fresh.
Security officials emphasised that such a message appearing at the Cochin Shipyard, which has built state-of-the-art warships, including India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, cannot be taken lightly.
Under Section 152 of the BNS, whoever purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication, or by use of financial means, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or endangers the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.
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