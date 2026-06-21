ETV Bharat / state

Pro-Pakistan Graffiti Found on Under-Construction Vessel At Cochin Shipyard; Sedition Case Lodged

Ernakulam: In a major security breach at Cochin shipyard, a pro-Pakistan message was found carved with a sharp object onto the inner wall of a large under-construction vessel, police said on Sunday.

A case of sedition under Section 152 (charges of endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered by the Ernakulam Town South Police Station following formal complaints lodged by the shipyard management and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The graffiti — "I Love Pakistan" — was spotted on the commercial service operation vessel (CSOV) being built for the UK-based firm, North Star Shipping, police said.

An official of the Ernakulam South Police Station said around 100 people, including permanent employees and contractual labourers, had access to the vessel for maintenance and construction work. As no CCTV cameras were installed in the specific area where the graffiti was discovered, the investigation will focus on individuals who had access to this zone.

"During a preliminary inquiry, statements of over 200 shipyard employees were recorded. Based on it, a case of sedition has been registered. We have questioned the personnel who were likely to board the vessel and are in the process of gathering all scientific evidence," the official added.