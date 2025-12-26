ETV Bharat / state

Pro-Hindu Protesters March To Bangladesh Dy High Commission Office In Kolkata, Submit Memorandum

Police personnel stand guard during a protest by Hindu Jagaran Manch members over the alleged killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh, outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission office, in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Activists of Hindu Sanhati, a fringe pro-Hindu outfit, took out a rally to the office of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday to protest the alleged attacks on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country and submitted a six-point charter of demands to the mission officials.

A three-member delegation of the organisation met a senior official of the diplomatic mission and submitted their demands, which included exemplary punishment of those involved in the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Meymenshingh on December 18 and security of minorities in Bangladesh and their religious institutions.

"We have demanded exemplary punishment for the murderers of Dipu Das as well as the police officials who turned a blind eye towards the incident. We have also insisted that the Bangladesh government should crack down on those spreading rumours against Hindus and other minorities that are triggering such attacks," said Rajat Roy, an advisory committee member of Hindu Sanhati and member of the delegation.

The delegation members informed reporters that they were assured by the diplomat that he would forward those demands to the Bangladesh government.

"We have also insisted that minority community members across the border and their religious institutions must be protected. We demanded that portions of religious texts which preach intolerance and mark followers of different faiths as 'kafers', allowing perpetration of violence against them should be banned in that country," Roy added.