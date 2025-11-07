ETV Bharat / state

At Bihar Rally, Priyanka Gandhi Tells CEC Gyanesh Kumar: 'Retirement Will Not Be Peaceful'

She said, “Rahul Gandhi has exposed the truth. In Bihar, 65 lakh names have been removed from the voter list. In Haryana, 25 lakh fake votes were cast. The entire Haryana election was stolen. A stolen government is running there. The same preparation is being made in Bihar by cutting 65 lakh votes.”

She warned him from the stage, saying he would “not be able to enjoy his retirement peacefully.” Priyanka Gandhi alleged large-scale irregularities in voter lists.

Sitamarhi: The political atmosphere in Bihar has intensified amid the Phase II assembly elections. Addressing a public rally in Riga, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi strongly criticised the Election Commission and directly targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

She further alleged, “The top officials of the Election Commission are playing with the democracy of this country. Remember their names. This land has been nurtured by the blood and sweat of the people. Your constitutional rights are being taken away, and these three officials are responsible. Do not forget their names, and do not allow them to hide behind their positions.”

Priyanka Gandhi appealed to the public to remember the names of three officials while referring to alleged irregularities in the Haryana election. The names she mentioned were Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. “You think you will retire and live peacefully after such wrongdoing? The country will not forget. I will mention these names in every rally,” she said.

Priyanka said the public is compassionate, but cannot tolerate betrayal. She claimed that if these officials believe they will retire comfortably after the alleged irregularities, “they are mistaken,” adding that the people “will not forgive them”.

Congress’s Claims Against the Election Commission

The Congress has highlighted alleged irregularities in recent elections. At Sitamarhi, Priyanka Gandhi amplified claims raised by Rahul Gandhi about fake votes and voter removals in Haryana, positioning these issues as central to the party's current campaign.