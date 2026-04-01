Priyanka Gandhi Slams Himanta, Says One Family Looting Assam
Priyanka Gandhi attacked BJP for failing to fulfil the promise of hiking the daily wages of tea garden workers and giving ST status to tribals.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and alleged that "only one family is looting" everything in the resource-rich state, while the people "don't have anything". In back-to-back poll rallies, Vadra alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is functioning by threatening the people, and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Sarma as "cowards".
Addressing an election rally at Nazira in support of the Leader of the Opposition and party candidate, Debabrata Saikia, she launched a scathing attack on Modi and charged him with being a "slave" of the US.
"One family is looting everything in Assam. And when they are not looting, mines, lands and every other asset are being handed over to big industrialists," Vadra claimed. Alleging massive corruption on every front during the BJP-led government in Assam, she raked up several old scams such as Sarada, Smart City and NC Hills.
"The BJP said they have given a double-engine government. In reality, it is a double-ghulami (slavery) government. PM Modi is engaged in slavery of the US, and Himanta Biswa Sarma is engaged in slavery of Modi," Vadra claimed.
She also attacked the BJP government for failing to fulfil the promise of hiking daily wages of tea garden workers and stressed that the people from the gardens are struggling in the same way.
"Various tribal communities have been demanding ST status for years. The BJP had promised to accord ST status to them, but they failed to give it," the Lok Sabha MP said.
The Congress leader also alleged that women of Assam are forced to attend the rallies of the PM and CM with threats that their names will be removed from various government schemes, especially the flagship poverty alleviation scheme 'Orunodoi'.
"PM Modi and CM Himanta are ruling the country and state with fear and threats. Our fight is against that fear, and for protecting Assam's culture and civilisation," Vadra asserted. Addressing her second election rally at Tingkhong in support of her party candidate Bipul Gogoi, Vadra said Assam has land, mines, history, nature, forest and every other resource.
"This land has given you everything. But still, the people don't have anything. Only one family is prospering in Assam," she told the gathering. The Congress leader alleged that the state is being run by "mafias and syndicates", and the government is functioning by threatening the people.
Vadra also said that popular musician Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore while swimming in September last year, was the voice of Assam, and he sang for brotherhood, unity and love.
"But the Assam government has not given any justice to his family. We want to bring in a government which will give justice to Zubeen Garg within 100 days," she asserted.
In her third rally at Khowang to campaign for opposition ally Assam Jatiya Parishad's candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Vadra said the governments in Assam and the Centre are run by "cowards".
"Modi and Himanta are cowards. They are running the government by threatening the people," she alleged. The Congress leader asserted that there has been no improvement in people's lives during the last five years of the BJP-led NDA government in Assam.
"People's problems and dangers have increased in the last five years in Assam. The inflation is at its peak, and every essential item is unaffordable. There is no job for youths who are going outside the state for employment," she added. Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, while the results will be declared on May 4.
Also Read
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Enter Assam Poll Campaign On April 1, 2