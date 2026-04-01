ETV Bharat / state

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Himanta, Says One Family Looting Assam

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Tingkhong Assembly constituency of Dibrugarh district of Assam on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. ( IANS )

Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and alleged that "only one family is looting" everything in the resource-rich state, while the people "don't have anything". In back-to-back poll rallies, Vadra alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is functioning by threatening the people, and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Sarma as "cowards".

Addressing an election rally at Nazira in support of the Leader of the Opposition and party candidate, Debabrata Saikia, she launched a scathing attack on Modi and charged him with being a "slave" of the US.

"One family is looting everything in Assam. And when they are not looting, mines, lands and every other asset are being handed over to big industrialists," Vadra claimed. Alleging massive corruption on every front during the BJP-led government in Assam, she raked up several old scams such as Sarada, Smart City and NC Hills.

"The BJP said they have given a double-engine government. In reality, it is a double-ghulami (slavery) government. PM Modi is engaged in slavery of the US, and Himanta Biswa Sarma is engaged in slavery of Modi," Vadra claimed.

She also attacked the BJP government for failing to fulfil the promise of hiking daily wages of tea garden workers and stressed that the people from the gardens are struggling in the same way.

"Various tribal communities have been demanding ST status for years. The BJP had promised to accord ST status to them, but they failed to give it," the Lok Sabha MP said.

The Congress leader also alleged that women of Assam are forced to attend the rallies of the PM and CM with threats that their names will be removed from various government schemes, especially the flagship poverty alleviation scheme 'Orunodoi'.