ETV Bharat / state

Priyank Kharge Urges CM To Act Against Karnataka Government Employees With RSS Links

Bengaluru: After seeking ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public places, Karnataka IT & BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has now trained his guns on government employees having links with the Hindu nationalist organisation and other right wing organisations.

Kharge has ordered to issue show-cause notices to several employees of his department seeking explanations for their participation in the recent RSS' centenary celebrations wearing RSS uniform and brandishing lathis.

Speaking to media persons, Kharge said after receiving response to show cause notices, such employees will be put under suspension. "Several Panchayat Development Officers, village administrative officers and other employees attended the RSS centenary celebrations. As permanent government employees, they can't do so," he said citing the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

The rules bar government employees from being members or participating in the activities of any organisation linked to politics or any political party, he added.