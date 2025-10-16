Priyank Kharge Urges CM To Act Against Karnataka Government Employees With RSS Links
Kharge says Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules bar permanent government employees from being members or participating in activities of any political organisation.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
Bengaluru: After seeking ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public places, Karnataka IT & BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has now trained his guns on government employees having links with the Hindu nationalist organisation and other right wing organisations.
Kharge has ordered to issue show-cause notices to several employees of his department seeking explanations for their participation in the recent RSS' centenary celebrations wearing RSS uniform and brandishing lathis.
Speaking to media persons, Kharge said after receiving response to show cause notices, such employees will be put under suspension. "Several Panchayat Development Officers, village administrative officers and other employees attended the RSS centenary celebrations. As permanent government employees, they can't do so," he said citing the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.
The rules bar government employees from being members or participating in the activities of any organisation linked to politics or any political party, he added.
Kharge has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking disciplinary action against government employees of all departments for attending programmes and activities of RSS and other right wing organisations.
In a letter, dated October 13, Kharge urged the CM to get the circular that bars government employees from being part of any organisations issued warning disciplinary action if they continue to be part of activities of RSS and other pro-Hindu organisations.
Kharge said he has no problem with someone wanting to follow a particular ideology but they cannot do so while remaining government employees. "I am asking for the rules to be strictly enforced and to take disciplinary action against those employees violating these rules," he added.
