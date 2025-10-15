ETV Bharat / state

Priyank Kharge Releases Audio Of 'Abuse' By Person Claiming To Be From RSS

Bengaluru: A day after claiming that he has been receiving threatening calls for his demand for banning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government premises, Karnataka IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge refused to file complaints against people hurling abuses at him.

Releasing a telephonic conversation between him and a person, claiming to be an RSS member, who used abusive language, Priyank Kharge said he was not interested in fighting against people threatening, abusing and trolling him but against the RSS ideology which poisoned people's minds.

"The easiest thing is to file a police complaint. I can file a complaint against 100 people. Their phone numbers can easily be traced and get them arrested within no time. But what about those who brainwashed and poisoned their minds? They will go scot-free. My fight is not against any individual but against RSS ideology," Kharge said.