Priyank Kharge Releases Audio Of 'Abuse' By Person Claiming To Be From RSS
Kharge claimed he has been receiving threats and abuses after he sought a ban on RSS activities in public places including Government Schools.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: A day after claiming that he has been receiving threatening calls for his demand for banning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government premises, Karnataka IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge refused to file complaints against people hurling abuses at him.
Releasing a telephonic conversation between him and a person, claiming to be an RSS member, who used abusive language, Priyank Kharge said he was not interested in fighting against people threatening, abusing and trolling him but against the RSS ideology which poisoned people's minds.
"The easiest thing is to file a police complaint. I can file a complaint against 100 people. Their phone numbers can easily be traced and get them arrested within no time. But what about those who brainwashed and poisoned their minds? They will go scot-free. My fight is not against any individual but against RSS ideology," Kharge said.
RSS ಯುವಕರ, ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಮನಸುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕಲ್ಮಶ ತುಂಬುವ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದೆ, ಅವರು ತುಂಬಿದ ಕಲ್ಮಶವು ಹೇಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಣ್ಣ ಉದಾಹರಣೆ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ..— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 15, 2025
ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳಿಂದ ನನಗೆ ನಿರಂತರವಾಗಿ ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಂದನೆಯ ಕರೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಇದೊಂದು ಸ್ಯಾಂಪಲ್ ಅಷ್ಟೇ.
ತಾಯಿ, ಸಹೋದರಿಯರ ಹೆಸರು ಹಿಡಿದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ತುಚ್ಚವಾಗಿ… pic.twitter.com/KqnSsiLWl6
He also sought to train his guns on state BJP leaders, who dismissed Kharge's claims of being threatened as a publicity stunt. "The BJP leaders said threatening and abusing is not the culture of RSS and I am into a publicity stunt. Now I have released the proof. This is only a sample. I have many more call recordings where more filthiest language is used against me and my family members. I am refraining from making them public only to save my self respect. These recordings clearly show this is the RSS and BJP culture. This is what they teach at RSS shakhas," he asked.
Meanwhile police have beefed up security at Kharge's residence in Sadashiva Nagar area in the city.
Priyank Kharge last week had written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a blanket curb on RSS activities in public places including government and aided schools and colleges. He has alleged that RSS is indulging in brainwashing young minds, sowing hatred and spreading divisive and communal poison. His demand elicited strong reactions from BJP and right wing activists who dared Kharge and Congress party to show courage to ban RSS.
