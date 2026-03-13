ETV Bharat / state

At Just 24, Dirba's Priya Goyal Becomes Judge After Cracking Gujarat Judicial Exam

Dirba: Proud news has emerged from Dirba in Sangrur district, Punjab, where 24-year-old Priya Goyal has earned the prestigious honour of becoming a judge, first from her town, after clearing the Gujarat Judicial Examination.

Priya expressed immense happiness while speaking to the media and credited her parents and teachers for her achievement. She said the journey demanded relentless effort and discipline.

''I struggled a lot and worked hard day and night to clear this exam. Today, I feel proud that I have fulfilled my parents’ dream,'' Priya said.

As news of her success spread, her residence near the Grain Market in Dirba turned into a celebration venue. Hundreds of well-wishers gathered to congratulate her, fireworks lit up the sky, and sweets were distributed among visitors.

First girl to be elevated to the post of judge

Priya has become the first girl from Dirba to rise to the post of judge, bringing pride not only to the town but to the entire Sangrur district.