At Just 24, Dirba's Priya Goyal Becomes Judge After Cracking Gujarat Judicial Exam
Priya became the first girl from Dirba to become a judge, bringing pride not only to the town but to the entire Sangrur district.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Dirba: Proud news has emerged from Dirba in Sangrur district, Punjab, where 24-year-old Priya Goyal has earned the prestigious honour of becoming a judge, first from her town, after clearing the Gujarat Judicial Examination.
Priya expressed immense happiness while speaking to the media and credited her parents and teachers for her achievement. She said the journey demanded relentless effort and discipline.
''I struggled a lot and worked hard day and night to clear this exam. Today, I feel proud that I have fulfilled my parents’ dream,'' Priya said.
As news of her success spread, her residence near the Grain Market in Dirba turned into a celebration venue. Hundreds of well-wishers gathered to congratulate her, fireworks lit up the sky, and sweets were distributed among visitors.
First girl to be elevated to the post of judge
Priya has become the first girl from Dirba to rise to the post of judge, bringing pride not only to the town but to the entire Sangrur district.
Members of local communities, including the Agarwal Sabha and Dirba Samaj Sevi groups, personally visited her home to extend their wishes.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Priya highlighted her parents’ role in her journey. "My parents played the most important role. They never burdened me with household responsibilities and always kept my focus on studies. My only job was to study. Their support helped me reach this position," she said
She also shared a message for the youth: "If you fail to achieve your target once or twice, don’t give up. When you finally succeed through repeated hard work, the happiness is unmatched."
Her father, Shashi Goyal, expressed pride in his daughter’s accomplishment and thanked everyone for their blessings and support.
Priya’s achievement has become a moment of collective pride for Dirba, inspiring many young aspirants across the region to pursue their goals with determination.
