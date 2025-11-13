Privileges Committee To Question Kejriwal, Sisodia Today Over ‘Phansi Ghar’ Room Inside Delhi Assembly Complex
The Assembly’s Privileges Committee will review allegations surrounding the 2022 “phansi ghar” renovation, with senior AAP leaders summoned for questioning on Thursday.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Privileges Committee will hold its first meeting in the MLA Lounge on Thursday (November 13) evening to examine issues related to the controversial “phansi ghar” room inside the Assembly complex.
Chaired by BJP MLA Pradyumn Singh Rajput, the committee has summoned former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla.
They have been called in connection with allegations of misuse of government funds during the renovation of the room, which the previous AAP government had declared a “phansi ghar” in 2022, prior to the BJP assuming power.
The committee has issued appearance timings for all four: Kejriwal at 3.30 PM, Sisodia at 3.45 PM, Goel at 4 PM and Birla at 4.15 PM. All of them had approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief from the summons.
However, the court did not grant a stay. During the hearing, the Assembly’s counsel argued the summons was not for breach of privilege but only to assist the committee in verifying the authenticity of the so-called execution room. The high court will take up the matter again on November 24.
‘Phansi Ghar’ Dispute
The “phansi ghar” dispute began in the previous Monsoon Session. Speaker Vijender Gupta and BJP MLA Abhay Verma questioned whether the room had ever been used as an execution chamber. The AAP government declared it a preserved execution room and renovated it.
An inauguration was held on August 9, 2022. After the BJP came to power, the government stated that the room was never used as an execution chamber. According to the Assembly’s 1912 map, it was actually a tiffin room. The matter was then referred to the Privileges Committee.
The committee comprises MLAs Pradyumn Singh Rajput (chairperson), Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Mahawar, Neeraj Basoya, Ravi Kant, Satish Upadhyay, Surender Kumar, and Surya Prakash Khatri.
Alongside the summons, the committee is also reviewing broader questions about the room’s purpose, legality, and the process followed during its renovation and inauguration.
Officials stated that the panel has the authority to examine documents, statements, and records to determine if any protocol was violated. Its findings will be submitted to the Assembly for further action. This may include policy or administrative recommendations.
In their plea before the Delhi High Court, Kejriwal and Sisodia argued that the committee’s reference is outside the Assembly’s remit. They say it suffers from procedural and constitutional defects. They contended that the proceedings violate their rights under Articles 14, 19, and 21 and should be quashed.
According to AAP, the “phansi ghar” was created as a symbolic memorial linked to the freedom struggle. However, Speaker Gupta later said there was no evidence that the room had ever been used for executions.
Looking ahead, committee proceedings on November 13 will be closely watched due to the political sensitivity of the issue. Political observers suggest the enquiry could have significant implications for AAP’s leadership.
