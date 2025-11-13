ETV Bharat / state

Privileges Committee To Question Kejriwal, Sisodia Today Over ‘Phansi Ghar’ Room Inside Delhi Assembly Complex

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Privileges Committee will hold its first meeting in the MLA Lounge on Thursday (November 13) evening to examine issues related to the controversial “phansi ghar” room inside the Assembly complex.

Chaired by BJP MLA Pradyumn Singh Rajput, the committee has summoned former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla.

They have been called in connection with allegations of misuse of government funds during the renovation of the room, which the previous AAP government had declared a “phansi ghar” in 2022, prior to the BJP assuming power.

The committee has issued appearance timings for all four: Kejriwal at 3.30 PM, Sisodia at 3.45 PM, Goel at 4 PM and Birla at 4.15 PM. All of them had approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief from the summons.

However, the court did not grant a stay. During the hearing, the Assembly’s counsel argued the summons was not for breach of privilege but only to assist the committee in verifying the authenticity of the so-called execution room. The high court will take up the matter again on November 24.

‘Phansi Ghar’ Dispute

The “phansi ghar” dispute began in the previous Monsoon Session. Speaker Vijender Gupta and BJP MLA Abhay Verma questioned whether the room had ever been used as an execution chamber. The AAP government declared it a preserved execution room and renovated it.