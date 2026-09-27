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Private University Students Hold Protest, Block Highway Over Unverified Rape Report

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Chandigarh: Students of a private university in Phagwara held a massive protest and went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday following unverified reports on social media about the alleged rape of a female student. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora said police have no information about any such crime.

Videos circulating on social media showed students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) damaging window panes, flower pots and even setting some objects on fire. The students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway. Toora said police received information that students gathered at the LPU campus at 1:45 am and blocked a road. Asked about the unverified claim of an alleged rape with a female student that was circulating on social media, Toora told reporters, "When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here".