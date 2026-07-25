Private School Owners Must Adopt Government Schools, Says Karnataka CM Shivakumar
He said those who run big private schools are nothing but entrepreneurs and they are mandated to spend money on CSR initiatives
Published : July 25, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Chitradurga: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged the private school managements to adopt government schools in rural areas in the state in order to provide quality education.
Speaking to media persons in Chitradurga district on Saturday, Shivakumar said the aim is to raise the rural schools to the level of those in Bengaluru in both infrastructure and quality. He added that he had previously signed a contract with the private sector.
He said the people who run big private schools are nothing but entrepreneurs and such entrepreneurs are mandated to spend money on CSR initiatives. "So I have told the private schools that they should spend money as per the CSR policy," he said.
Cabinet Expansion Next Week
To a question, the chief minister said the Karnataka cabinet expansion will take place next week. The cabinet expansion was supposed to take place on July 21 but the party high command could not give its final approval due to Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi's participation in a protest over the NEET exam paper leak.
He also sought to turn the tables on the BJP regarding the suspension of the chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission.
"The BJP appointed the KPSC chairman and now they are struck. Now they have written to me asking for his removal," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar and his deputy, G Parameshwara, visited a few agricultural fields in Chitradurga and analysed the drought situation. He also discussed the problems being faced by farmers, especially in the light of this year's drought.
Also Read
Tamil Nadu CM’s Proposal For Talks With Karnataka Over Cauvery Issue Draws Backlash From Farmers, Parties
'Want Development To Reach Every Part Of Karnataka': CM Shivakumar Urges Global Industry Heads To Partner With State