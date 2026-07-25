ETV Bharat / state

Private School Owners Must Adopt Government Schools, Says Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Chitradurga: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged the private school managements to adopt government schools in rural areas in the state in order to provide quality education.

Speaking to media persons in Chitradurga district on Saturday, Shivakumar said the aim is to raise the rural schools to the level of those in Bengaluru in both infrastructure and quality. He added that he had previously signed a contract with the private sector.

He said the people who run big private schools are nothing but entrepreneurs and such entrepreneurs are mandated to spend money on CSR initiatives. "So I have told the private schools that they should spend money as per the CSR policy," he said.

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