ETV Bharat / state

Private School Recognition Scam: Former Tamil Nadu Minister's Judicial Custody Extended Till November 6

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, arrested for his alleged involvement in a scam involving recognition and approval of private schools amounting to around Rs 100 crore, was remanded to judicial custody till November 6.

After Mahesh's court-ordered police custody ended on Wednesday, he underwent a medical examination at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He was then produced before Chennai Special Court Judge SS Satyamoorthy who questioned him about the quality of food served to him in prison. The judge also asked the former minister whether he was subjected to any physical and mental harassment by police during his custody.

Mahesh's lawyer told the judge that his client was not subjected to any harassment after a court order. Subsequently, the judge ordered Mahesh to be remanded to judicial custody till November 6. Mahesh's petition seeking bail and the return of documents seized during the police raid is scheduled to come up for hearing on Thursday. Mahesh is not required to appear in person during the hearing on his bail petition.

Mahesh, who served as School Education Minister in the previous DMK government (2021-26), was recently arrested by the CCB following a complaint by an association of private schools alleging that crores of rupees were collected as bribes for granting permanent recognition to private schools. He is currently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai.