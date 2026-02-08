ETV Bharat / state

Private Mini Aircraft Crashes, Both Occupants Eject Out

A private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in Vijayapura district. Both occupants, including the pilot, ejected safely.

Repersentational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : February 8, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
Vijayapura: Two people, including the pilot, had a narrow escape when a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in the district on Sunday afternoon, police sources said. The two-seater aircraft crashed at Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar Taluk of Vijayapura district, they said.

Both the occupants ejected before it crashed, sources said, adding the aircraft broke into three pieces. The duo sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, they added. It is said that the training aircraft was said to be flying from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, though more details are awaited.

