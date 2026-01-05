ETV Bharat / state

Private Hospital Withheld Body Over Payment In Uttarakhand; Police Step In

Haldwani: In a shocking incident, a private hospital in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, allegedly refused to release a deceased patient’s body unless her family paid additional money, police said on Sunday.

The incident of arbitrary and insensitive conduct by the hospital surfaced after the Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC intervened, following a distress call from the victim’s husband on the night of Saturday (January 3). “It was only after police intervention that the hospital handed over the body and issued a death certificate,” said the SSP.

The deceased, Seema Biroudia, a resident of Golna Karadia in Almora, had been referred from Base Hospital in Almora to Chandan Hospital in Haldwani for treatment. According to police and family members, she died during treatment just two hours after being admitted.

“The hospital issued a bill of Rs 80,000 and refused to release my wife’s body when I was unable to pay the full amount,” her husband, Nandan Biroudia, alleged.