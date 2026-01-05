Private Hospital Withheld Body Over Payment In Uttarakhand; Police Step In
The hospital released the body after the intervention of Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC, following a distress call from the victim’s husband.
Haldwani: In a shocking incident, a private hospital in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, allegedly refused to release a deceased patient’s body unless her family paid additional money, police said on Sunday.
The incident of arbitrary and insensitive conduct by the hospital surfaced after the Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC intervened, following a distress call from the victim’s husband on the night of Saturday (January 3). “It was only after police intervention that the hospital handed over the body and issued a death certificate,” said the SSP.
The deceased, Seema Biroudia, a resident of Golna Karadia in Almora, had been referred from Base Hospital in Almora to Chandan Hospital in Haldwani for treatment. According to police and family members, she died during treatment just two hours after being admitted.
“The hospital issued a bill of Rs 80,000 and refused to release my wife’s body when I was unable to pay the full amount,” her husband, Nandan Biroudia, alleged.
Biroudia had already deposited Rs 57,000 for treatment, but the hospital management demanded an additional Rs 30,000 before handing over the body. “He is financially weak and was unable to arrange the remaining amount, leaving him unable to take his wife’s body home or perform her last rites,” SSP Manjunath said, citing the complaint.
In anguish, Biroudia contacted the SSP late at night and narrated the situation. “Acting on the complaint, I immediately directed Haldwani City Circle Officer Amit Kumar and Kotwali Inspector-in-Charge Vijay Mehta to take necessary action,” he said.
Soon, a police team reached the hospital, where officers intervened and instructed the hospital management to release the body. “Following the intervention, Chandan Hospital, Haldwani, handed over the body to the family, and issued a death certificate also,” Manjunath said and warned the hospital management against repeating such an inhumane act.
