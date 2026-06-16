ETV Bharat / state

Private Hospital Owners Threaten To Withdraw From SEHAT Scheme Over Delay In Clearance Of Liabilities By Jammu And Kashmir Govt

Srinagar: The private hospital owners in Kashmir have warned to withdraw from the SEHAT scheme due to the delay in the payments by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. While 117 empanelled government hospitals do not face any payment delays, the other 130 listed private hospitals and dialysis centres are having issues with the UT government. The Social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine (SEHAT) scheme is a free healthcare scheme that covers all the domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir who get the services at more than 252 empanelled hospitals. The scheme was launched by the PM in December 2020 after the Jammu and Kashmir LG administration approved it on 11 September, 2020.

According to private hospital owners, the Jammu and Kashmir government owes them over Rs 250 crore that has been “accrued” in the last two years, and they have warned to delist from the scheme from July 1 in case payments are not made.

“The continued non-payment of our legitimate claims is placing significant strain on us and affects our ability to deliver quality healthcare services to the beneficiaries. Delivering critical healthcare services such as dialysis, intensive care, surgical procedures, emergency treatment, oncology care, cardiac interventions, and trauma services requires uninterrupted availability of medicines, consumables, skilled healthcare personnel, and well-maintained medical equipment,” said the spokesperson of the Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association (JKPHDA).

He said that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has also led to an escalation in global healthcare costs and disruptions in the supply chain of several critical medical products. “Extended delays in reimbursement, coupled with the rejection or deduction of claims without an effective review mechanism, create considerable difficulties for healthcare providers. While our primary commitment remains the welfare of patients, sustaining the required standards of care becomes increasingly challenging under such circumstances.”

Acknowledging the delay in clearing payments, Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo said that the Sehat Scheme is fully funded by the Union Territory government and that clearing the liability of the hospitals is being "considered by the government."

“This is correct that their payment is pending. This is a huge amount of money. The government will arrange the money and clear its liabilities,” Itoo told ETV Bharat. She, however, cautioned the hospitals for threatening to withdraw from the scheme and has stated that the healthcare of the people is at stake.

Unlike the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme launched in 2018 by the PM, which provides health insurance cover to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and individuals, SEHAT covers all residents (about 1.25 crore) of the Union Territory. Both schemes, however, provide Rs 5 lakh per person per year as health cover.

Officials of the State Health Agency (SHA) of Jammu and Kashmir told ETV Bharat that 20 lakh families are covered by the SEHAT scheme and 5.97 lakh poor and vulnerable entitled families (approximately 30.89 lakh beneficiaries) are covered under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.

They said the SEHAT scheme was launched with an initial funding of Rs 472 crore, which has now increased to Rs 850 crore. While funding for the AB-PMJAY, which covers the BPL families, is provided by the Central government in the ratio of 90:10 (90 per cent share by the Government of India and 10 per cent from the state share), the SEHAT scheme is fully funded by the J&K government.