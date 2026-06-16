Private Hospital Owners Threaten To Withdraw From SEHAT Scheme Over Delay In Clearance Of Liabilities By Jammu And Kashmir Govt
The private hospital owners in Kashmir have threatened to withdraw from the SEHAT scheme over the delay in payments by J-K government, writes Mir Farhat.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST|
Updated : June 16, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Srinagar: The private hospital owners in Kashmir have warned to withdraw from the SEHAT scheme due to the delay in the payments by the Jammu and Kashmir government.
The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. While 117 empanelled government hospitals do not face any payment delays, the other 130 listed private hospitals and dialysis centres are having issues with the UT government. The Social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine (SEHAT) scheme is a free healthcare scheme that covers all the domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir who get the services at more than 252 empanelled hospitals. The scheme was launched by the PM in December 2020 after the Jammu and Kashmir LG administration approved it on 11 September, 2020.
According to private hospital owners, the Jammu and Kashmir government owes them over Rs 250 crore that has been “accrued” in the last two years, and they have warned to delist from the scheme from July 1 in case payments are not made.
“The continued non-payment of our legitimate claims is placing significant strain on us and affects our ability to deliver quality healthcare services to the beneficiaries. Delivering critical healthcare services such as dialysis, intensive care, surgical procedures, emergency treatment, oncology care, cardiac interventions, and trauma services requires uninterrupted availability of medicines, consumables, skilled healthcare personnel, and well-maintained medical equipment,” said the spokesperson of the Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association (JKPHDA).
He said that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has also led to an escalation in global healthcare costs and disruptions in the supply chain of several critical medical products. “Extended delays in reimbursement, coupled with the rejection or deduction of claims without an effective review mechanism, create considerable difficulties for healthcare providers. While our primary commitment remains the welfare of patients, sustaining the required standards of care becomes increasingly challenging under such circumstances.”
Acknowledging the delay in clearing payments, Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo said that the Sehat Scheme is fully funded by the Union Territory government and that clearing the liability of the hospitals is being "considered by the government."
“This is correct that their payment is pending. This is a huge amount of money. The government will arrange the money and clear its liabilities,” Itoo told ETV Bharat. She, however, cautioned the hospitals for threatening to withdraw from the scheme and has stated that the healthcare of the people is at stake.
Unlike the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme launched in 2018 by the PM, which provides health insurance cover to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and individuals, SEHAT covers all residents (about 1.25 crore) of the Union Territory. Both schemes, however, provide Rs 5 lakh per person per year as health cover.
Officials of the State Health Agency (SHA) of Jammu and Kashmir told ETV Bharat that 20 lakh families are covered by the SEHAT scheme and 5.97 lakh poor and vulnerable entitled families (approximately 30.89 lakh beneficiaries) are covered under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.
They said the SEHAT scheme was launched with an initial funding of Rs 472 crore, which has now increased to Rs 850 crore. While funding for the AB-PMJAY, which covers the BPL families, is provided by the Central government in the ratio of 90:10 (90 per cent share by the Government of India and 10 per cent from the state share), the SEHAT scheme is fully funded by the J&K government.
“UT has problems with funds due to a lack of revenues,” Minister Itoo said, admitting the lack of funding to cover the patients under the SEHAT scheme.
This is not the first time that the private listed hospitals have faced funding delays from the Jammu and Kashmir government. In 2022, the private hospitals also faced similar issues after the insurance company terminated its contract with the government after reported losses. The issue stoked anger when the dialysis patients took to the streets after they were denied treatment by the listed hospitals.
A hospital owner, who did not wish to be named, told ETV Bharat that the delay in funding cripples the delivery of healthcare as hospitals have to buy medicine, equipment for patients, and also pay salaries to the employees. He said that the big private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir may not be facing funding issues as they do other surgeries which are not covered under the AB-PMJAY, but the small healthcare centres and dialysis centres are primarily hit by the funding delays.
“Prices of essential cancer medicines such as Cisplatin and Carboplatin have risen. In cardiology and orthopaedics, buying cardiac stents and orthopaedic implants requires huge money. The non-payment of the continued money has severely crippled us from procuring these life-saving medical products,” the owner said.
Citing the National Health Authority (NHA) guidelines, the owner said that the listed hospitals are entitled to 1% interest per week for the delayed period. “But till now we have not been paid a single penny from the accrued interest,” he said.
Researchers have also pointed out that delayed processing of claims is a primary challenge with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). “The core purpose of AB-PMJAY is to provide timely financial support for medical expenses to the vulnerable population. When claim processing is sluggish due to administrative bottlenecks and bureaucratic intricacies, beneficiaries and healthcare providers must grapple with financial hardships, counteracting the intended safety net the scheme provides,” said a study by researchers Abdul Mohsin and Sabahat Muzaffar on the Golden Card holders under PM-JAY in Kashmir.
Dr Gull Mohammad Wani, former Professor at the Department of Political Science, University of Kashmir, however, in his study “Evaluating the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) Scheme in Kashmir Valley,” has said the scheme holds immense promise as a transformative intervention for healthcare equity in the Kashmir Valley.
“It not only addresses longstanding disparities in healthcare access but also contributes to the broader socio-economic development in the region. However, to achieve these objectives comprehensively, systemic reforms and strategic measures are imperative,” he writes in his research.
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