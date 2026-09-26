ETV Bharat / state

Private Firm Damages Chola-Era Dam In Coimbatore; Environmentists Urge Cancellation Of Contract

Coimbatore: Environmental activists have urged the immediate cancellation of the contract awarded to a private company to dredge the 800-year-old Chola-era check dam built on the Noyyal River in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

While dredging the Kuniyamuthur check dam near Perur, the private firm broke down and removed the old check dam. After learning about this, environmental activists went to the area and argued with the representatives of the organisation.

Following this, allegations have also been raised that the stones taken from the breach of the check dam were hastily buried in river soil and covered.

Destruction of Chola period construction

Manikandan, the chairman of the Coimbatore Ponds Conservation Organisation, said, "They have destroyed the ancient structure built about a 1,000 years ago in the Kurichi Check Dam. They have also raised the bank to divert the course of the river and made it look like a pond. Due to this, its structure has been affected."

He further alleged that they have damaged the underground structure of the dam, built using lime, mustard, etc. in the 12th century when the Devi Jail check dam was also constructed. An inscription related to the same is preserved in the Perur temple.

Manikandan alleged that the company has removed too much soil and damaged the structure. Furthermore, archaeological evidence has also been damaged. They buried the stones of the broken check dam, he added.

"We have filed a complaint with the district administration and the executive engineer of the Bhavanisagar Water Resources Department, demanding that the contract of the private organisation to dredge the Noyyal river be immediately cancelled and that the clay pots and clay drinking pipes found there be handed over to the archaeological department for examination," he added.

When asked about the matter, district collector Pawan Kumar Kiriyappanavar said a complaint had been received in this regard and the Water Resources Department officials have been ordered to go in person and investigate.