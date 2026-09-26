Private Firm Damages Chola-Era Dam In Coimbatore; Environmentists Urge Cancellation Of Contract
Coimbatore Ponds Conservation Organisation's chairman, Manikandan, said that the bank has been raised to divert the river's course and make it look like a pond.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Coimbatore: Environmental activists have urged the immediate cancellation of the contract awarded to a private company to dredge the 800-year-old Chola-era check dam built on the Noyyal River in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
While dredging the Kuniyamuthur check dam near Perur, the private firm broke down and removed the old check dam. After learning about this, environmental activists went to the area and argued with the representatives of the organisation.
Following this, allegations have also been raised that the stones taken from the breach of the check dam were hastily buried in river soil and covered.
Destruction of Chola period construction
Manikandan, the chairman of the Coimbatore Ponds Conservation Organisation, said, "They have destroyed the ancient structure built about a 1,000 years ago in the Kurichi Check Dam. They have also raised the bank to divert the course of the river and made it look like a pond. Due to this, its structure has been affected."
He further alleged that they have damaged the underground structure of the dam, built using lime, mustard, etc. in the 12th century when the Devi Jail check dam was also constructed. An inscription related to the same is preserved in the Perur temple.
Manikandan alleged that the company has removed too much soil and damaged the structure. Furthermore, archaeological evidence has also been damaged. They buried the stones of the broken check dam, he added.
"We have filed a complaint with the district administration and the executive engineer of the Bhavanisagar Water Resources Department, demanding that the contract of the private organisation to dredge the Noyyal river be immediately cancelled and that the clay pots and clay drinking pipes found there be handed over to the archaeological department for examination," he added.
When asked about the matter, district collector Pawan Kumar Kiriyappanavar said a complaint had been received in this regard and the Water Resources Department officials have been ordered to go in person and investigate.
The Noyyal River, which originates in the Velliangiri Hills of the Western Ghats, travels for about 180 km through Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, and Karur before merging with the Cauvery River. It is a symbol of the Kongu region.
During the Sangam period (300 BCE to 300 CE), the Noyyal River was a major source of irrigation for agriculture and commercial transport. Especially during the Chola period (9th to the 13th century CE), the kings built various dams and ponds to conserve water from the Noyyal and make it available for use throughout the year.
Check Dams during the Chola Period
The Cholas, who excelled in architecture and water management, built more than 30 small dams on the Noyyal River for agriculture and groundwater management. The increased flow of water during the monsoon is blocked by the dam and channelled by a chain of waterways leading to the ponds through the canals built on the sides.
Through this, a chain of connections was established during that era so that when one pond was full, the surplus water would flow to the next pond. Notable among these were the Perur Periya Kulam, Coimbatore Periya Kulam, Valankulam, Singanallur Kulam, and Sulur Kulam.
The structures of these ponds are the main reason why the wells do not dry up even during the dry seasons in Coimbatore. The ponds prevented flooding of the residential area during the rainy season.
A 12th-century inscription found in Perur records that, in response to the requests of Brahmins and the public, King Kongu Chola granted permission to build small dams and canals across the Noyyal River.
The water management structure built by the Cholas in the Noyyal, with a good understanding of the geological environment, still amazes modern engineers.
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