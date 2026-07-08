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Private Educational Institution Correspondent Found Dead In Tamil Nadu's Erode, Probe On

Sakthivel was associated with the management of educational institutions in Muthur and Mulanur and was a known figure in academic circles

Erode death
The body was found near a railway station. (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Erode: Tamil Nadu Police has launched an investigation into the death of Sakthivel, correspondent of Vivekananda and Kongu Educational Institutions in Muthur and Mulanur regions of Tiruppur district.

Sakthivel, who lived with his family in the Manickampalayam area of Erode district, was found dead near Erode railway station on Monday morning, police said.

On receiving information, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Erode Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.

Preliminary investigation by police indicate that Sakthivel had reportedly been undergoing mental stress in recent days. However, officials said they are examining all possible angles, including personal and family-related factors, before arriving at any conclusions.

Police are also recording statements of family members and colleagues as part of the investigation.

News of his death has shocked residents and members of the educational community in Erode and Tiruppur districts.

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TAGGED:

PRIVATE EDUCATIONAL CORRESPONDENT
SAKTHIVEL OF VIVEKANDA AND KONGU
WORKS IN TIRUPPUR STAYS IN ERODE
RPF REGISTER CASE PROBE UNDERWAY
CORRESPONDENT FOUND DEAD IN ERODE

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