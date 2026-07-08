ETV Bharat / state

Private Educational Institution Correspondent Found Dead In Tamil Nadu's Erode, Probe On

The body was found near a railway station. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Erode: Tamil Nadu Police has launched an investigation into the death of Sakthivel, correspondent of Vivekananda and Kongu Educational Institutions in Muthur and Mulanur regions of Tiruppur district.

Sakthivel, who lived with his family in the Manickampalayam area of Erode district, was found dead near Erode railway station on Monday morning, police said.

On receiving information, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Erode Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.