ETV Bharat / state

Private Edu Institution Runs From Govt School Building On Nominal Rent In Bengal's Malda

Malda: A private educational institution operates out of a municipality-run government primary school in West Bengal's Malda with a nominal rent of Rs 400 per month. The Old Malda Municipal Primary School in the Mokatipur area of ​​Ward No. 3 has a mere 11 students and only one female teacher, against the private institution's 109 students and a large teaching staff.

With some councillors serving as members of the managing committee of the private school, locals alleged that the establishment has been granted access to the government portal, effectively depriving the primary school's own students of government services.

Although the municipality chairman, Bibhutibhushan Ghosh, said there is no longer any justification for maintaining such schools, and they should be shut down, many believe that the decision to rent out the building to a private school is precisely why the student enrollment in the municipal school has dwindled.

"There are several primary schools in the town under the municipality's jurisdiction which operate under the 'Shishu Shiksha' (Child Education) scheme overseen by the Department of Municipal Affairs. Since becoming chairman, I have visited the Old Malda Municipal Primary in Mokatipur twice. On one occasion, I saw four students. On the other, I found only two," Ghosh said.

He alleged that students are not provided with uniforms, shoes, bags, or other supplies. "When there are no students, what is the justification for keeping these schools running? I have written to the state government regarding this matter, but I have not received a response so far," he added.