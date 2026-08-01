Private Edu Institution Runs From Govt School Building On Nominal Rent In Bengal's Malda
Established in 1926 for the welfare of local children, the Old Malda Municipal Primary School has seen a sharp decline in enrolment in recent years.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Malda: A private educational institution operates out of a municipality-run government primary school in West Bengal's Malda with a nominal rent of Rs 400 per month. The Old Malda Municipal Primary School in the Mokatipur area of Ward No. 3 has a mere 11 students and only one female teacher, against the private institution's 109 students and a large teaching staff.
With some councillors serving as members of the managing committee of the private school, locals alleged that the establishment has been granted access to the government portal, effectively depriving the primary school's own students of government services.
Although the municipality chairman, Bibhutibhushan Ghosh, said there is no longer any justification for maintaining such schools, and they should be shut down, many believe that the decision to rent out the building to a private school is precisely why the student enrollment in the municipal school has dwindled.
"There are several primary schools in the town under the municipality's jurisdiction which operate under the 'Shishu Shiksha' (Child Education) scheme overseen by the Department of Municipal Affairs. Since becoming chairman, I have visited the Old Malda Municipal Primary in Mokatipur twice. On one occasion, I saw four students. On the other, I found only two," Ghosh said.
He alleged that students are not provided with uniforms, shoes, bags, or other supplies. "When there are no students, what is the justification for keeping these schools running? I have written to the state government regarding this matter, but I have not received a response so far," he added.
Established in 1926 by the then-municipal board for the welfare of local children, the government school maintained healthy enrollment numbers and a large teaching staff. Many of its alumni from the Old Malda area have gone on to establish successful careers.
Mousumi Pramanik, the teacher-in-charge, says, "This school is run by the municipality. Until recently, there were two teachers here. But one was transferred to the administrative office in March. Now, I only teach here. Student enrollment was good up to the 2020-21 academic year, with 37–38 of them attending. However, the number started declining once the private school obtained access to the education department's portal."
Pramanik said currently there are 11 students, while the private school operating from the same building has over a hundred students. "I do not know exactly when that private school started functioning. But I have seen it there ever since I joined this school," she added.
She said the municipality has been informed about this issue multiple times, yet no action has been taken so far. "I want this school to function properly. The school is now in its centenary year. I want better infrastructure, government-supplied uniforms and shoes for students, and the appointment of teachers. Only then will the student count rise again," she added.
Pushpak Kumar Chowdhury, secretary of the private school's managing committee, said the school was founded in 1958. "I have served as the secretary since the Covid-19 pandemic. Our classes run from 6:30 am to 10:50 am. While the adjacent government school begins at 11:00 am. Therefore, even though two schools share the same building, there shouldn't be any issues."
Also Read