ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, 12 Injured As Bus Overturns In Haryana's Fatehabad

Fatehabad: Two women and a Home Guard were killed after a bus in which they were travelling veered off the road and overturned at a farm in Haryana's Fatehabad. As many as 12 other passengers were injured in the mishap and are being treated at Civil Hospital in Tohana.

The bus was enroute to Tohana from Fatehabad. Sadar police station in-charge Bir Singh said he along with his team of police personnel rushed to the mishap spot and retrieved the passengers from the bus with the assistance of locals.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Balwinder Singh, a Home Guard jawan posted at City police station, Tohana. Singh was a resident of Dult village. The other deceased are 31-year-old Bhooti Devi, and Moni Devi (70). Their bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. The bus was carrying around 55 passengers. Eyewitnesses said the bus veered off the road and overturned on the farm.