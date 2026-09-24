20 Injured As Private Bus Overturns In Maharashtra’s Beed District
Officials said that the bus was en route from Pune to Nanded via Ahilyanagar-Pathardi when it met with the accident around 3.30 AM.
By PTI
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Beed: As many as twenty passengers suffered injuries after the private bus they were travelling in overturned following a technical snag in Maharashtra’s Beed district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The accident occurred near Marathwadadi in Ashti tehsil on the Ahilyanagar-Pathardi highway.
Police said a bus operated by Swami Tours and Travels was en route from Pune to Nanded via Ahilyanagar-Pathardi when it met with the accident around 3.30 am.
The driver lost control of the bus after it developed a mechanical failure, causing it to overturn and injure all 20 passengers on board, said assistant inspector Vikrant Hinge from Ambhora police station.
After being alerted, police reached the spot and rescued the passengers from the bus with the help of local residents. “Most of the passengers suffered minor injuries. They were moved to a hospital in Ahilyanagar in private ambulances,” the official said, adding that a probe into the incident was underway.
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