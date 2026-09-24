ETV Bharat / state

20 Injured As Private Bus Overturns In Maharashtra’s Beed District

Beed: As many as twenty passengers suffered injuries after the private bus they were travelling in overturned following a technical snag in Maharashtra’s Beed district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The accident occurred near Marathwadadi in Ashti tehsil on the Ahilyanagar-Pathardi highway.

Police said a bus operated by Swami Tours and Travels was en route from Pune to Nanded via Ahilyanagar-Pathardi when it met with the accident around 3.30 am.

The driver lost control of the bus after it developed a mechanical failure, causing it to overturn and injure all 20 passengers on board, said assistant inspector Vikrant Hinge from Ambhora police station.