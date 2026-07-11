ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Bus Conductor Held For Sexually Harassing Female Students

The arrested accused is Irfan (32), a resident of Kalleri Mane, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district. He worked as a conductor on a private bus plying between Mangaluru and Vittla.

Mangaluru(Karnataka): The Mangaluru South (Pandeshwar) police arrested a private bus conductor for sexually harassing female students on a moving bus and flashing his private parts.

According to police, on Thursday around 5 pm, Irfan behaved improperly with the female students, showed them his private parts, and made very indecent gestures. He also allegedly called the female students to the back seat of the bus and sexually harassed them.

Shocked by the conductor's perverted behavior, the female students complained to the police. Based on the complaint, the Mangaluru South Police Station registered a case and arrested Irfan on Friday. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that the investigation is ongoing.