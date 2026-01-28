Private Bus Catches Fire In Karnataka's Shivamogga, 36 On Board Injured
The driver of the bus crashed the vehicle into a tree bringing it to a halt following which the passengers got off.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Shivamogga: A private non-AC sleeper bus enroute to Bengaluru from Shivamogga was gutted in fire near the ninth milestone at Arasalu in Hosanagar taluk on Wednesday.
The 36 passengers travelling in the bus sustained injuries in the mishap. While 12 of the injured were sent to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga, the rest were admitted to Rippanpet hospital. Police said all the passengers sustained minor injuries.
The bus belonging to Annapuna Travels had picked up passengers from Nagar, Hosanagar and Rippanpet. As it reached Arasalu village, smoke was detected in the vehicle following which caught fire. The driver of the bus crashed the bus into a tree on the roadside. As the bus had left Shivamogga just 30 minutes earlier, its passengers were awake and got down as soon as it caught fire.
Eyewitnesses said the damage was lessened as the driver crashed the bus into a tree. Personnel from the fire and emergency services and Rippanpet police rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze; however, the bus was completely destroyed. The police are questioning the driver, and an RTO team also visited the spot to ascertain the cause of the accident. Ripponpet police registered a case in this regard.
An officer of Rippanpet police station said the cause of the fire in the bus has not yet been ascertained, "All passengers travelling in the bus suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment," he said.
Also Read
Passenger Bus Catches Fire After Collision With A Truck In Maharashtra; Driver Killed, 21 Injured