Private Bus Catches Fire In Karnataka's Shivamogga, 36 On Board Injured

Shivamogga: A private non-AC sleeper bus enroute to Bengaluru from Shivamogga was gutted in fire near the ninth milestone at Arasalu in Hosanagar taluk on Wednesday.

The 36 passengers travelling in the bus sustained injuries in the mishap. While 12 of the injured were sent to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga, the rest were admitted to Rippanpet hospital. Police said all the passengers sustained minor injuries.

The bus belonging to Annapuna Travels had picked up passengers from Nagar, Hosanagar and Rippanpet. As it reached Arasalu village, smoke was detected in the vehicle following which caught fire. The driver of the bus crashed the bus into a tree on the roadside. As the bus had left Shivamogga just 30 minutes earlier, its passengers were awake and got down as soon as it caught fire.