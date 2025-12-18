Private Bus Catches Fire In Dehradun, 40 Students Safe
The students on board were safely evacuated with no injuries reported. An investigation into the matter is underway.
Dehradun: A private bus caught fire on Thursday at St. Jude Chowk under the Patel Nagar police station area in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, triggering panic among passengers. With the help of the traffic police and local residents, all the children travelling in the bus were safely evacuated.
According to sources, 40 students from Tamil Nadu, who were on an all-India tour, were travelling in the bus on the Shimla Bypass Road when the smoke suddenly started billowing from the moving vehicle. Following this, the children were evacuated from the bus in time. The fire brigade was informed, and the fire was later brought under control.
Patel Nagar Police Station in-charge Chandrabhan Adhikari said, “In the morning, the student group had left Haridwar and were heading to visit the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun. When smoke suddenly began coming out from near the engine, the driver stopped the bus on the roadside, following which the traffic police reached the spot.”
A rescue operation was launched immediately, and all the students were safely taken out through the bus doors and windows. Adhikari said, "Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Further investigation is underway."
