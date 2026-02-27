ETV Bharat / state

‘Prisoners Don’t Cease To Be Humans’: Kashmir Court Allows Undertrial To Attend Mother’s Last Rites

Srinagar: A court in Srinagar has allowed a jailed undertrial to briefly leave custody under heavy police escort to attend the last rites of his mother in Kupwara. The court held that the law cannot ignore the human grief of a son mourning his parent.

The order was passed by Manjeet Rai, Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA and Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, while deciding an application filed by accused Mumtaz Ahmad Lone, son of Ghulam Qadir Lone and a resident of Trehgam in the Kupwara district.

The plea arose in the case titled UT of J&K through Police Station Batamaloo vs Mumtaz Ahmad Lone and Others, registered through FIR No. 128/2023.

Lone had approached the court seeking permission to attend and perform the last rites and religious ceremonies of his mother, Naseema, who died on February 20, 2026, due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

The application stated that, as per religious and social customs, it is the duty of a son to participate in the final rites of his parents. Lone submitted a provisional death certificate to the court and pleaded that denying him the chance to attend the ceremonies would cause deep emotional suffering.

His counsel told the court that Lone is a permanent resident of Trehgam and has strong roots in the community. The defence assured the court that he was ready to be taken under strict police escort and would comply with any conditions imposed.

Prosecution opposed application

Opposing the application, the additional public prosecutor argued that Lone was a high-risk undertrial and transporting him from Srinagar to Kupwara would require heavy deployment of security personnel. The prosecution also contended that such movement would place a strain on police resources and that by the time arrangements were made, the funeral rites might already have concluded.

After hearing both sides and examining the record, the court said that while security concerns cannot be ignored, the law must also respond to the human reality of loss.

“While the Court is mindful of the security concerns and logistical challenges highlighted by the prosecution, the Court cannot remain oblivious to the humanitarian and compassionate grounds raised by the applicant," the court said.

Calling the death of a mother an irreparable loss, the court noted that the desire to perform last rites is deeply rooted in religious, cultural and emotional traditions.