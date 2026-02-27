‘Prisoners Don’t Cease To Be Humans’: Kashmir Court Allows Undertrial To Attend Mother’s Last Rites
The application stated that it's the duty of a son to participate in the final rites of his parents as per religion and social customs.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 27, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Srinagar: A court in Srinagar has allowed a jailed undertrial to briefly leave custody under heavy police escort to attend the last rites of his mother in Kupwara. The court held that the law cannot ignore the human grief of a son mourning his parent.
The order was passed by Manjeet Rai, Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA and Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, while deciding an application filed by accused Mumtaz Ahmad Lone, son of Ghulam Qadir Lone and a resident of Trehgam in the Kupwara district.
The plea arose in the case titled UT of J&K through Police Station Batamaloo vs Mumtaz Ahmad Lone and Others, registered through FIR No. 128/2023.
Lone had approached the court seeking permission to attend and perform the last rites and religious ceremonies of his mother, Naseema, who died on February 20, 2026, due to cardiorespiratory arrest.
The application stated that, as per religious and social customs, it is the duty of a son to participate in the final rites of his parents. Lone submitted a provisional death certificate to the court and pleaded that denying him the chance to attend the ceremonies would cause deep emotional suffering.
His counsel told the court that Lone is a permanent resident of Trehgam and has strong roots in the community. The defence assured the court that he was ready to be taken under strict police escort and would comply with any conditions imposed.
Prosecution opposed application
Opposing the application, the additional public prosecutor argued that Lone was a high-risk undertrial and transporting him from Srinagar to Kupwara would require heavy deployment of security personnel. The prosecution also contended that such movement would place a strain on police resources and that by the time arrangements were made, the funeral rites might already have concluded.
After hearing both sides and examining the record, the court said that while security concerns cannot be ignored, the law must also respond to the human reality of loss.
“While the Court is mindful of the security concerns and logistical challenges highlighted by the prosecution, the Court cannot remain oblivious to the humanitarian and compassionate grounds raised by the applicant," the court said.
Calling the death of a mother an irreparable loss, the court noted that the desire to perform last rites is deeply rooted in religious, cultural and emotional traditions.
“The death of one's mother is an irreparable loss, and the desire to perform last rites is deeply rooted in religious, cultural, and emotional considerations.”
The court also referred to Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty with dignity. "Article 21 of the Constitution of India guarantees the right to life and personal liberty with dignity, which includes the right to observe religious practices and fulfil familial obligations even for persons in custody.”
Quoting principles laid down by the Supreme Court, the judge observed: "The Hon'ble Supreme Court in various pronouncements has emphasised that prisoners do not cease to be human beings and retain all their fundamental rights subject to restrictions necessitated by incarceration.”
The court further noted that in Islamic tradition, post-death rituals continue for several days, and the presence of a son carries deep religious and emotional significance.
“While religious rites may have commenced, the post-death ceremonies in Islamic tradition continue for days, and the presence of the son holds significant religious and emotional importance. Denial of this opportunity would cause irreparable mental anguish to the applicant.”
Balancing humanitarian considerations with security concerns, the court allowed the application but imposed strict safeguards.
It directed the superintendent of Central Jail, Srinagar, to make Lone available for attending the ceremonies at his native village for a period of four hours.
The accused will be taken from the jail to Trehgam and brought back under heavy police escort. The senior superintendent of police, Kupwara, has been directed to ensure adequate security arrangements and deploy additional personnel if necessary.
During the visit, Lone will remain in police custody and will not be allowed to move freely. He may meet only immediate family members under strict supervision and cannot address any gathering or interact with the media.
The court also directed jail authorities to coordinate with the police in Srinagar and Kupwara for the execution of the order and submit a report to the court within three days after the visit.
