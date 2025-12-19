Prisoner From Punjab Dies By Suicide In Haryana's Karnal Jail
Karnal: A prisoner from Punjab died by suicide at the Karnal district Jail in Haryana on Friday. The incident has kept the jail authorities on tenterhooks. Soon after the matter came to light, police rushed to the spot and started an investigation, and the deceased's family has been informed.
Giving details, police officer Vinod Kumar said, "The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Gurdayal Singh, a resident of Sangrur district in Punjab. Gurdayal was imprisoned in Karnal jail and was serving his sentence. On Friday morning, he died by suicide inside the jail."
The investigation revealed that Gurdayal Singh had approximately 22 theft cases registered against him in various places, including the Gulachika area of Haryana. After being found guilty in these cases, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Kumar further said the deceased's family has been informed after the death came to light. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. The reason for the suicide is not known yet, he added.
According to the police, this is a case of suicide, but a thorough investigation is being conducted into the security arrangements inside the jail, the prisoner's mental state, and every aspect related to the incident. The situation will become completely clear only after the investigation is complete, police said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.