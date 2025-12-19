ETV Bharat / state

Prisoner From Punjab Dies By Suicide In Haryana's Karnal Jail

Karnal: A prisoner from Punjab died by suicide at the Karnal district Jail in Haryana on Friday. The incident has kept the jail authorities on tenterhooks. Soon after the matter came to light, police rushed to the spot and started an investigation, and the deceased's family has been informed.

Giving details, police officer Vinod Kumar said, "The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Gurdayal Singh, a resident of Sangrur district in Punjab. Gurdayal was imprisoned in Karnal jail and was serving his sentence. On Friday morning, he died by suicide inside the jail."

The investigation revealed that Gurdayal Singh had approximately 22 theft cases registered against him in various places, including the Gulachika area of ​​Haryana. After being found guilty in these cases, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.