Prisoner Escapes From Punjab Hospital; Police Launch Massive Manhunt
A theft accused escaped police custody at an Amritsar hospital after fleeing during a rescheduled medical checkup, prompting a massive manhunt.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Amritsar: A prisoner facing theft charges escaped from police custody at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, after giving a slip to on-duty police personnel, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident put the local police administration in a tizzy, prompting a massive search operation across the city.
The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Kali, was booked by the Civil Lines Police after a theft case was registered against him. Investigating Officer (IO) Rajinder Singh said the accused ran away while requesting to use the restroom during a medical checkup as part of the legal formality.
"A doctor had prescribed two medical tests for the prisoner as part of the legal process, but the tests were rescheduled for the following morning. While waiting at the facility, the accused requested to use the restroom," Rajinder said.
"As police personnel escorted him toward the restroom, the prisoner seized the opportunity and fled the hospital complex," he said.
The IO said that senior police officials were immediately notified of the escape, and the department launched an intensive manhunt. "Several police teams have been formed to track down and re-arrest the escaped accused," he said.
Authorities have also set up checkpoints in surrounding areas, potential hideouts, bus stands, and key exit routes. “We are also actively examining footage from CCTV cameras installed throughout the hospital premises and nearby streets to determine the exact direction in which the accused fled,” officials said.
Efforts were underway to apprehend the absconding prisoner, with police expressing confidence that he will be returned to custody soon.
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