ETV Bharat / state

Prisoner Escapes From Punjab Hospital; Police Launch Massive Manhunt

Amritsar: A prisoner facing theft charges escaped from police custody at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, after giving a slip to on-duty police personnel, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Kali, was booked by the Civil Lines Police after a theft case was registered against him. Investigating Officer (IO) Rajinder Singh said the accused ran away while requesting to use the restroom during a medical checkup as part of the legal formality.

"A doctor had prescribed two medical tests for the prisoner as part of the legal process, but the tests were rescheduled for the following morning. While waiting at the facility, the accused requested to use the restroom," Rajinder said.

"As police personnel escorted him toward the restroom, the prisoner seized the opportunity and fled the hospital complex," he said.