Prisoner Dies, Cop Injured In Firing After Former Tries To Escape Police Custody In Punjab
The incident took place when three prisoners brought by four policemen for routine medical examination were taken back to their cells.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Hoshiarpur: A prisoner died while a police constable was injured after the former allegedly tried to escape police custody in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Sunday. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.
The incident took place after Punjab Police were taking prisoners, lodged in the central jail of Hoshiarpur district, back to their cells after a medical check-up from the government hospital.
After the medical examination, when the senior constable tried to take prisoner Naseeb Singh back to the ambulance through an e-rickshaw, Singh attacked the policeman with a sharp object and tried to escape. In the ensuing chaos, police opened fire leading to the death of prisoner Singh while a cop was also injured.
'CCTV images surfaced'
CCTV images of the clash between the prisoner and the policeman have also surfaced. Shedding light on the matter, SSP Sandeep Malik said that three prisoners were brought by four policemen for routine medical examination.
“After the medical check-up, as soon as the policeman left with the prisoner Naseeb in the e-rickshaw, Naseeb attacked the policeman with sharp weapons,” the SSP said.
“The prisoner attacked the policeman repeatedly. Then, in retaliation, the officer first fired on the ground and tried to stop the prisoner from escaping. After this, when the prisoner started attacking again forcefully and did not move away, the officer fired several shots, some of which hit the prisoner Naseeb, due to which Naseeb died. A team has been formed in this matter which will submit the full report to the higher authorities,” added the SSP.
'Deceased A History Sheeter'
SSP Sandeep Malik further said that the deceased prisoner Naseeb Singh had 7 criminal cases registered against him which include serious cases under murder and NDPS. Apart from this, the father of the deceased is also in jail under serious criminal cases, he said.
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