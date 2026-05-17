ETV Bharat / state

Prisoner Dies, Cop Injured In Firing After Former Tries To Escape Police Custody In Punjab

Hoshiarpur: A prisoner died while a police constable was injured after the former allegedly tried to escape police custody in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Sunday. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The incident took place after Punjab Police were taking prisoners, lodged in the central jail of Hoshiarpur district, back to their cells after a medical check-up from the government hospital.

After the medical examination, when the senior constable tried to take prisoner Naseeb Singh back to the ambulance through an e-rickshaw, Singh attacked the policeman with a sharp object and tried to escape. In the ensuing chaos, police opened fire leading to the death of prisoner Singh while a cop was also injured.

'CCTV images surfaced'

CCTV images of the clash between the prisoner and the policeman have also surfaced. Shedding light on the matter, SSP Sandeep Malik said that three prisoners were brought by four policemen for routine medical examination.