Prioritise Resolution Of US Tariff, Rs 15,000 Cr Export Orders From Tiruppur Wiped Out: CM Tells PM

Chennai: Concerned over the escalating crisis in Tamil Nadu's export sectors, triggered by the “punitive” 50 per cent US tariff on Indian exports, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritise the resolution of this tariff through a bilateral agreement at the earliest.

In Tiruppur, the knitwear capital of India, the exporters have reported a staggering wipeout of Rs 15,000 crore in confirmed orders, coupled with enforced production cuts of up to 30 per cent across units.

“New orders are also drying up at an alarming rate. This has translated into a combined daily loss of Rs 60 crore in revenues for exporters in Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode and Karur districts, pushing many small and medium enterprises to the brink of collapse,” the chief minister said. The current trade stalemate was not merely an economic setback but a looming humanitarian challenge due to the irreparable damage caused by the tariffs, Stalin argued in a letter to the prime minister.

“As you are aware, our state is the bedrock of India's textile and apparel sector exports, contributing 28 per cent to the nation's textile exports and employing around 75 lakh workers. Equally significant is our 40 per cent share in India's leather and footwear exports, employing over 10 lakh workers,” the chief minister pointed out.