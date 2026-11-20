ETV Bharat / state

Prior Sanction Not Required To Probe Bribery Allegations Against Officials: Madras High Court

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that prior government approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act is not required to initiate an inquiry into allegations that public servants demanded bribes, as such conduct is not connected with the discharge of their official duties.

A Division Bench of Justices Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan set aside a Tamil Nadu government order refusing permission to proceed against five officials accused of irregularities in the award of a tender for a mini sports ground in Pudukkottai district.

The case arose from a petition filed by Ganesan, a resident of Seemanur in Pudukkottai district. He alleged that forged documents had been submitted during an online tender process for the construction of a Chief Minister's Mini Sports Ground in the Thirumayam constituency. The contract was allegedly awarded to a firm without verifying the authenticity of the documents.

The petitioner sought action by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against five officials: Jayasutha, project director of the District Rural Development Agency; Parthiban, executive engineer of Public Works Department; Ramalingam, accounts officer; Sadaiyappan, assistant project officer; and Susila, assistant executive engineer.

The government had refused to grant prior sanction to initiate action against the officials. A single judge subsequently dismissed the petition, prompting Ganesan to challenge the order before the Division Bench.

During the proceedings, it was submitted that the government, through an order dated September 25, 2026, had rejected the request for prior sanction without conducting an inquiry. The prosecution had earlier informed the court that the tender had been awarded on the basis of forged documents and that sanction had been sought under the Prevention of Corruption Act to proceed against the officials.

The Bench examined the scope of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, introduced through the 2018 amendment. The provision requires prior approval before an inquiry or investigation is conducted into an offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant in relation to a recommendation made or decision taken in the discharge of official functions.

The judges observed that the protection under the provision was not applicable to every allegation against a public servant. It applied only when the alleged offence was connected with a recommendation or decision taken in the course of official duties.