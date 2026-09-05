ETV Bharat / state

Prior Consent Mandatory For CBI To Probe Offences Involving Public Servants: Bihar Govt

Patna: The Bihar government on Saturday asserted that obtaining prior consent shall be "mandatory" for the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe offences allegedly involving public servants in the state. This has been made clear in a Home Department notification, which has been stated to be "in supersession of all previous notifications on this subject".

"The governor of Bihar hereby accords consent to extension of the powers and jurisdiction of members of Delhi Police Special Establishment throughout the state...for the investigation of offences..... allegedly committed by employees of the Government of India, Public Sector Undertakings and private individuals under direct control of Government of India", said the notification.

Notably, the CBI is a non-statutory body that derives its powers from the Delhi Police Special Establishment Act, 1946.