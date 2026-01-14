ETV Bharat / state

Headmaster Suspended After Alleged Non-Veg Party at Government School in Rajasthan

Sawai Madhopur: A shocking incident has emerged from the Gangapur City area of Sawai Madhopur district, raising serious questions about discipline and functioning in government schools. At a government primary school in Hingotiya village, the headmaster allegedly dismissed students early and organised a non-vegetarian party on the school premises.

According to locals, Headmaster Amar Singh Meena sent students home at around 2:30 pm and instructed the school cook to prepare chicken and tikkad. When villagers arrived at the school after receiving information, they reportedly found the headmaster sitting in the playground, basking in the sun. He allegedly told them, “Do whatever you want, complain wherever you like.” A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

Taking cognisance of the matter, District Education Officer (Elementary) Devilal Meena said a probe committee was sent to the school on Tuesday morning. “The committee is conducting a detailed investigation. Based on the preliminary findings, the headmaster has been suspended with immediate effect. Strict action will be taken as per rules if anyone is found guilty,” he said.