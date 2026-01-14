Headmaster Suspended After Alleged Non-Veg Party at Government School in Rajasthan
Sawai Madhopur: A shocking incident has emerged from the Gangapur City area of Sawai Madhopur district, raising serious questions about discipline and functioning in government schools. At a government primary school in Hingotiya village, the headmaster allegedly dismissed students early and organised a non-vegetarian party on the school premises.
According to locals, Headmaster Amar Singh Meena sent students home at around 2:30 pm and instructed the school cook to prepare chicken and tikkad. When villagers arrived at the school after receiving information, they reportedly found the headmaster sitting in the playground, basking in the sun. He allegedly told them, “Do whatever you want, complain wherever you like.” A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.
Taking cognisance of the matter, District Education Officer (Elementary) Devilal Meena said a probe committee was sent to the school on Tuesday morning. “The committee is conducting a detailed investigation. Based on the preliminary findings, the headmaster has been suspended with immediate effect. Strict action will be taken as per rules if anyone is found guilty,” he said.
According to information, schools had reopened on Monday after the winter vacation and a severe cold spell. On the same day, the headmaster allegedly dismissed the students early and asked the school cook to prepare chicken and tikkad. While chicken was being cooked on a gas stove and tikkad was being roasted on a traditional stove, some villagers reached the school and recorded a video of the entire episode.
After the video went viral, the Block Education Officer constituted a three-member inquiry team to investigate the seriousness of the incident. The team includes the principals of government higher secondary schools from Hingotiya, Reti and Sapera Basti, and has been directed to submit a detailed report.
The school has a total staff strength of four, including the headmaster, and an enrolment of around 31 students. When villagers questioned the headmaster about the absence of other staff members, he reportedly said that two teachers were on BLO duty while one was on leave due to examinations.
