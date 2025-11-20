ETV Bharat / state

Principal And BLO Dies Of Heart Attack In Gujarat, Family Alleges He Was Overburdened With Work

Gujarat: Rameshbhai Parmar, principal and booth level officer (BLO) of Navapura Primary School in Kapadvanj taluka of Kheda district, died of heart attack in his sleep.

Parmar was 50 years old and had no history of illness. Locals said Parmar used to work till late at night at the school. He went to sleep on Wednesday night but did not wake up in the morning. His family immediately rushed him to hospital but the doctors stated he had died of heart attack.

Parmar's family alleged he was under pressure as he was overburdened with work. "My father was under a lot of pressure as he was assigned the responsibility of BLO. There were network problems at home, so he would and work late into the night at the school," said Parmar's daughter Shilpaben.