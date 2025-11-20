ETV Bharat / state

Principal And BLO Dies Of Heart Attack In Gujarat, Family Alleges He Was Overburdened With Work

Rameshbhai Parmar worked till late at night after he was assigned the responsibilities of BLO, his family said.

Rameshbhai Parmar, principal and booth level officer (BLO) of Navapura Primary School in Kapadvanj taluka of Kheda district, died of heart attack in his sleep
Representational image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025

Gujarat: Rameshbhai Parmar, principal and booth level officer (BLO) of Navapura Primary School in Kapadvanj taluka of Kheda district, died of heart attack in his sleep.

Parmar was 50 years old and had no history of illness. Locals said Parmar used to work till late at night at the school. He went to sleep on Wednesday night but did not wake up in the morning. His family immediately rushed him to hospital but the doctors stated he had died of heart attack.

Parmar's family alleged he was under pressure as he was overburdened with work. "My father was under a lot of pressure as he was assigned the responsibility of BLO. There were network problems at home, so he would and work late into the night at the school," said Parmar's daughter Shilpaben.

Parmar, lived with his family in Jambudi village, Kapadwanj taluka. He was the principal of Navapura School and also served as a BLO. Shilpaben stated that her father arrived home at around 6:30 to 7 pm, freshened up, sat for a while, drank tea, but did not eat. "Then, he left for work a little further away, where there was network access. After work, he returned home at around 11:30 to 12 pm. He asked for food but did not eat. He wrote for a while, then fell asleep but did not wake up in the morning," she said.

Kheda District Primary Education Officer Paresh Vaghela expressed grief over the incident and said that the principal's untimely death is tragic and shocking. "It has been learnt that he died of a heart attack. More information will be available after we speak with the family," he said.

