Prime Suspect in Constable Shooting Killed in Birbhum Encounter Fifth Such Death in West Bengal
The deceased has been identified as Ratan Sheikh, who had allegedly opened fire and injured a police constable while police tried to arrest him.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Bolpur: The prime suspect in the shooting of a police constable has been killed in an encounter in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Sunday, marking it the fifth such death in the state.
The deceased has been identified as Ratan Sheikh, who had allegedly opened fire and injured a police constable on Friday while police tried to arrest him.
Soon after he was gunned down, CM Suvendu Adhikari said, "The police have done their job. There is no place for criminals or rapists in West Bengal."
Initially, a doctor at the Nanur Primary Health Centre declared him dead. The body was subsequently brought to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Dr. Gourab Tarafder at the Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital said, " I examined the body of the deceased, Ratan Sheikh. The exact cause of death cannot be determined until a post-mortem is conducted. The body has been kept at Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for this purpose."
Background of the incident and the long list of charges against Ratan
While attempting to arrest Sheikh, police constable Biswajit Das from the Santiniketan police station was critically injured after being shot at by the former on November 13. The constable sustained a gunshot injury above his left knee.
Ratan, a resident of Saonta village under the jurisdiction of the Nanur police station, faced numerous criminal charges—including theft, robbery, mugging, and drug trafficking—across Nanur, Bolpur, and Santiniketan police station areas. He had been released on bail in connection with a 2023 case, but an arrest warrant was pending against him in another case.
Three police officers, dressed in plain clothes and travelling on a motorcycle, attempted to arrest Ratan at 'Bottala' in Layekbazar, Bolpur. Ratan pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers; during the ensuing struggle, he shot the police constable in the leg and managed to escape. The injured constable was first taken to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital and later transferred to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. The incident caused widespread panic in the town of Bolpur.
The following day, November 14, the Chief Minister visited the injured police constable, Biswajit Das, at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. From there, he instructed the police to ensure the swift arrest of the accused. Within hours of the Chief Minister’s directive, the police arrested Ratan from the Nawabhat area of East Bardhaman district. A few hours later, an encounter took place.
The fifth such encounter death in state
On July 8, Prabhas Mondal—who had been arrested for the rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district—died in an encounter. On October 27, Prahlad Das, arrested for the rape and murder of a minor girl in Gaighata, North 24 Parganas district, was killed in an encounter. On the same day, Samiul Sheikh—arrested for the murder of BJP worker Sujit Mondal in Samsherganj, Murshidabad district—also died in an encounter.
On November 9, Dilip Roy, arrested for the rape and murder of a minor girl in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, died in an encounter. This was followed by the encounter of Ratan Sheikh.
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