ETV Bharat / state

Prime Suspect in Constable Shooting Killed in Birbhum Encounter Fifth Such Death in West Bengal

Bolpur: The prime suspect in the shooting of a police constable has been killed in an encounter in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Sunday, marking it the fifth such death in the state.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Sheikh, who had allegedly opened fire and injured a police constable on Friday while police tried to arrest him.

Soon after he was gunned down, CM Suvendu Adhikari said, "The police have done their job. There is no place for criminals or rapists in West Bengal."

Initially, a doctor at the Nanur Primary Health Centre declared him dead. The body was subsequently brought to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Dr. Gourab Tarafder at the Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital said, " I examined the body of the deceased, Ratan Sheikh. The exact cause of death cannot be determined until a post-mortem is conducted. The body has been kept at Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for this purpose."

Background of the incident and the long list of charges against Ratan

While attempting to arrest Sheikh, police constable Biswajit Das from the Santiniketan police station was critically injured after being shot at by the former on November 13. The constable sustained a gunshot injury above his left knee.

Ratan, a resident of Saonta village under the jurisdiction of the Nanur police station, faced numerous criminal charges—including theft, robbery, mugging, and drug trafficking—across Nanur, Bolpur, and Santiniketan police station areas. He had been released on bail in connection with a 2023 case, but an arrest warrant was pending against him in another case.