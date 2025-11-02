ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi To Address Rallies, Take Part In Grand Roadshow In Bihar Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two back-to-back rallies in Bihar on Sunday as part of a one-day election campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. The first rally will be held in Arrah at 1:30 pm, followed by a second in Nawada at 3:30 pm. He is scheduled to return to Patna around 5 pm.

On Sunday evening, the PM will pay floral tribute at the statue of Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, which will be followed by participating in a grand roadshow in Patna in support of NDA candidates. He is also scheduled to visit the Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara at Patna City.

The roadshow, considered the key highlight of the visit, will start from Dinkar Golambar and move through Nala Road, Thakurwadi and Bakarganj. According to the Patna Traffic Police, traffic restrictions will remain in place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on multiple connecting routes, including Dinkar Golambar to Nala Road, Nala Road to Bari Path, Machhua Toli to Bari Path, Khetan Market, Hathua Market to Bakarganj, Vaishali Golambar to Dinkar Golambar, and Apsara Golambar to Nala Road Golambar.

Only fire tenders, ambulances, patient vehicles, judicial vehicles, election duty vehicles and vehicles with proper passes will be permitted on these stretches.