PM Modi Inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail's Phase 2 Stretch; Travels With CM Vijay
PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of, inaugurate, and dedicate various development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore, here on Sunday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay was present on the occasion. The corridor features a unique 3.7-km double-decker structure. It also features advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations and is expected to reduce daily travel time for commuters and improve connectivity between Chennai's rapidly growing western suburbs and the city centre.
PM Modi arrived in Chennai earlier today and was received by CM Vijay at the Airport.
As part of the programme, the Prime Minister also undertook a ride on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back.
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes a ride on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back.— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026
CM C. Joseph Vijay also present.
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/VHh62kXdfq
He is also expected to pray at the Jalakandeswarar Temple, after which he will undertake a walkthrough of the Brain Centre at IIT Madras.
PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of, inaugurate, and dedicate various development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.
They include the inauguration of the 36-km, four-laned Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744. The project will improve connectivity to important pilgrimage, industrial and commercial centres in the region, facilitating smoother movement of people and goods.
He will also inaugurate the 30-km, four-laned Madurai Ring Road section of NH-744A. The project will improve traffic movement around Madurai and help ease congestion within the city.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several port-related projects in Tamil Nadu to strengthen maritime infrastructure, expand cargo-handling capacity and improve logistics efficiency.
He will inaugurate four infrastructure projects at Chennai Port: a Paved Storage Yard, four EXIM Godowns, an upgraded Cruise Terminal and a Seafarers Club. These projects will improve cargo storage and handling, expand warehouse capacity, modernise passenger facilities to enable the simultaneous embarkation and disembarkation of more cruise passengers, and provide modern welfare, recreational and support facilities for visiting seafarers and maritime personnel.
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