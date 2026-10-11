ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail's Phase 2 Stretch; Travels With CM Vijay

PM Modi arrived in Chennai earlier today and was received by CM Vijay at the Airport. ( ANI )

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore, here on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay was present on the occasion. The corridor features a unique 3.7-km double-decker structure. It also features advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations and is expected to reduce daily travel time for commuters and improve connectivity between Chennai's rapidly growing western suburbs and the city centre.

PM Modi arrived in Chennai earlier today and was received by CM Vijay at the Airport.

As part of the programme, the Prime Minister also undertook a ride on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back.

He is also expected to pray at the Jalakandeswarar Temple, after which he will undertake a walkthrough of the Brain Centre at IIT Madras.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of, inaugurate, and dedicate various development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.