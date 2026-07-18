PM Modi Failed To Address Farmers' Issues: AAP Slams Modi's Punjab Visit
AAP Punjab Baltej Pannu said the Modi did not respond to farmers issues and the alleged withholding of Punjab's funds by the Centre.
By PTI
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to address Punjab's key issues during his visit to the state and instead making "baseless allegations" against the state government.
In a video statement, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the prime minister did not respond to issues concerning farmers, the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the alleged withholding of Punjab's funds by the Centre.
Pannu claimed that people of Punjab had expected answers on the deaths of farmers during the farmers' agitation, the pending demand for a legal guarantee on MSP and the release of the state's "rightful funds", but the prime minister remained silent on these issues.
Targeting the BJP's "double-engine government" slogan, Pannu alleged that Punjab had already witnessed the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance government between 2007 and 2017 and was still facing the consequences of its policies.
He alleged that the drug menace and gangster culture had increased during the BJP-Akali regime and said the people of Punjab have not forgotten that period.
Questioning the BJP's appeal for another opportunity in Punjab, Pannu said the party had already been in power in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal and the people were aware of its track record.
He further alleged that Punjabis were looking for accountability, justice and solutions to their problems rather than political rhetoric and allegations against the elected state government.
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