ETV Bharat / state

PM Modi Failed To Address Farmers' Issues: AAP Slams Modi's Punjab Visit

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to address Punjab's key issues during his visit to the state and instead making "baseless allegations" against the state government.

In a video statement, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the prime minister did not respond to issues concerning farmers, the legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the alleged withholding of Punjab's funds by the Centre.

Pannu claimed that people of Punjab had expected answers on the deaths of farmers during the farmers' agitation, the pending demand for a legal guarantee on MSP and the release of the state's "rightful funds", but the prime minister remained silent on these issues.

Targeting the BJP's "double-engine government" slogan, Pannu alleged that Punjab had already witnessed the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance government between 2007 and 2017 and was still facing the consequences of its policies.