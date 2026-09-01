ETV Bharat / state

Prime Accused In UP Firecracker Factory Blast Case That Killed 11 People Arrested After Police Encounter

A police team arrested the accused during an encounter early Tuesday morning. The accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the retaliatory firing by the police and has been admitted to a hospital.

According to police, Naushad Ali was on the run after eleven people died in an explosion at a firecracker warehouse located on the border of the Pipri and Puramufti police station areas on Monday. The blast had left several nearby houses damaged. Nausahad ran the factory illegally.

Kaushambi: The prime accused in the firecracker factory blast case in Uttar Pradesh was arrested following an encounter with police that left him wounded.

Chayal Circle Officer Shivank Singh said that Naushad had fled from the site after the incident. "Police teams had been continuously conducting raids at several locations to track him down. A police informant tipped us off that Naushad was hiding in a defunct brick kiln and was planning to escape from the area. After tracking the accused, the police laid a siege near the brick kiln and arrested him," said the police official. The accused was arrested at Terah Meel in the Charwa police station area.

Earlier, after being cornered by the police team, Naushad opened fire, and in the retaliatory action he was shot in the leg. Naushad is the father of another accused in the case, Mohammad Adil.

According to police, an "illegal country-made pistol" and ammunition were recovered from the accused during searches. The injured accused was hospitalised while, police said, efforts are underway to arrest others.

A massive explosion at the firecracker factory resulted in eleven deaths. Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation for the deceased and the injured. Financial assistance of ₹2 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.