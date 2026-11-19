ETV Bharat / state

Prime Accused In Rajasthan RDX, Weapon Recovery Case Arrested; Link With Pakistani Handler Surfaces

Sri Ganganagar: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has made a breakthrough in the case involving the recovery of suspected RDX and weapons near the India-Pakistan international border, with the arrest of the prime accused in the case.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant alias Sukha. On October 13, security agencies, in a major operation in village 12 KND, near the international border in the Rawla Mandi area, recovered approximately 7.75 kilograms of suspected RDX, 2 Turkish-made Zigana pistols, 4 magazines, and 867 cartridges.

The recovery was part of a consignment that originated from Pakistan. The investigation has revealed that the accused coordinated with a handler based in Pakistan to facilitate the dropping of weapons and explosives.

The arrest was made by a team lead by ATS ASP Surendra Kumar based on a production warrant from Ferozepur Jail in Punjab.

Following the arrest, the accused was produced before a court in Gharsana, which remanded him to police custody until November 23. The remand was granted on the ATS's request for custodial interrogation of the accused.

ATS Inspector Vinod Singh said that Kulwant had communicated with a handler in Pakistan to “arrange for the delivery of the weapons and explosives.“ The network that the accused engaged with was currently being probed.